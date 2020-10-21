Dodgers' Mookie Betts Wins Everyone in America Free Tacos With Steal in World Series

✖

Mookie Betts has done it again. During Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder stole a base in the fifth inning. This means everyone in the country gets a free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell for its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco," promotion. This is the second time in three years Betts has won free tacos for America. Two years ago, Betts stole a base in the 2018 World Series when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

How can fans acquire the taco? Unless you downloaded and sign up for the Taco Bell app, the free taco will be available at participating Taco Bell locations on Oct. 28. And when asked about the stolen base, Betts knew that was at stake. "I just needed to get to second so everybody could have some tacos," he said on SportsCenter after the game. Betts went on to steal another base in the same inning to help the Dodgers take down the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3. He became the first player since Babe Ruth in 1921 to walk and steal two bases in the same inning of a World Series game.

“I mean, obviously, you know they’ve got two good catchers who can throw the ball, but I think that was a time and place that I had to try to get to second right there," Betts said to MLB.com. "Then, once I got to second, I had to try to get to third, especially with [Cory Seager also stealing] to stay out of a double play, and make it easier on our guys to at least scratch across a run."

Betts also hit a home run in the sixth inning, becoming the second player to home and steal two bases in a World Series Game. "He's a superstar talent, but he does all the little things right. And you can really learn from that when a guy's that good and he just wants to win,” Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger said. "He just continues to do the small things that go unnoticed by a lot of people." The Dodgers are now three wins away from winning their first championship in 32 years.