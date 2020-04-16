PGA Tour Pushes Back Official Return Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The PGA Tour suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the goal was to return on May 18. But with the pandemic not slowing down, the start date of the PGA tour has been pushed back a few weeks. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced they will resume action on June 8 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonia Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Originally, the RBC Canadian Open was scheduled for June 8, but it has now been canceled.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Today's announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we've stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities."

The one thing about this is fans will not be allowed to view the first four tournaments due to safety concerns. This news comes after the PGA and Augusta National Golf Club announced the Masters will be played on Nov. 9-15 instead of April 6-12.

"In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters," Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement earlier this month. "While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus.

"Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport. We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week."