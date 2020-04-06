PGA Tour Sets New Date for 2020 Masters Tournament

✖

The Masters Tournament will not be played this month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it looks like the golf tournament will still be played this year as the PGA and the Augusta National Golf Club announced they have moved the Masters to take place on Nov. 9-15. It was originally set to take place on April 6-12, and the decision to postpone the Masters was made on March 13. It was also announced the U.S. Open will now be played on Sept. 17-20, and the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs have been pushed back one week.

"In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters," Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement. "While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport. We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week."

Along with the Masters, the Augusta National Golf Club hosts the Augusta National Women's Amateur. That tournament will not be postponed as it was announced it will be canceled. Ridley said: "After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision."

The Masters is considered the top pro golf tournament of the year. In 2019, Tiger Woods won the Masters, and it was the first time he won the tournament in 14 years. Woods has won five Masters Tournaments in his career.