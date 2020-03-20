'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Join Other Medical Series Donating Supplies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A number of medical series have started aiding real-life doctors. As coronavirus continues to spread, there are growing concerns that there are a shortage of supplies, from masks to hospital beds and, in some parts of the world, inhalers.

Given that a number of series have temporarily suspended production to help slow the spread, are making use of the props in the meantime. Station 19 executive producer Krista Vernoff told Vulture that "we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station." She added that they were "overwhelmed with gratitude for our health-care workers during this incredibly difficult time. In addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

Along with Station 19, the Fox series The Resident has donated surgical gloves, gown and protective headgear to Georgia's Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, The Good Doctor is working with the Canadian government to find the best home for its props around Vancouver, while Vernoff adds that Grey's Anatomy is currently in hopes of finding a facility in Los Angeles to donate its back stock of gloves and gowns.

Last week, Vernoff announced that Grey's Anatomy would be postponing the rest of Season 16, again citing coronavirus concerns. Along with executive producers Debbie Allen and James Williams, Vernoff addressed the reasons in a memo to the show's cast and crew.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately," read the memo. "We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

Several productions have been put on hold as health officials have encouraged self-isolation and social distancing whenever possible. NBC has stopped over 30 productions, joining companies including Netflix, Apple and Disney, who have a number of series and other projects in indefinite hiatus.

On Thursday, it was also announced that the 47th annual Daytime Emmys would be postponed. While currently slated for June, a new date has yet to be announced.