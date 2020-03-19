Donald Trump Announces 15-Day Plan to Slow Coronavirus Spread

After declaring a national emergency on March 13 in an attempt to make $50 billion in federal resources available to combat mounting concerns of COVID-19 growing in the U.S., the president and his White House Coronavirus Task Force have now issued guidelines to help protect all its citizens during the coronavirus outbreak. With more than 9,300 cases confirmed as of this writing and expected to grow amid mass "social distancing", Donald Trump has shared a set of guidelines via his social media in how to slow the spread across a span of 15 days. Posted to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, there are a number of ways Americans across the country can help "flatten the curve."

15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD! pic.twitter.com/ytgBP3hJv1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

In the video that has since garnered more then 3.4 million views on the network, the former reality star and his White House administrative team revealed a set of rules such as avoiding crowds or social gatherings with more than 10 people; washing your hands frequently; avoiding non-essential travel or social visits; work from home if you can; disinfect surfaces in your home; and, most importantly, self-isolate if you feel sick.

While simple to follow, the recommendations should have a "resounding impact on public health," according to the White House press release. "While the President leads a nationwide response, bringing together government resources and private-sector ingenuity, every American can help slow the virus' spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe," the statement reads.

Additionally, the guidelines built off of the CDC's general recommendations, suggest all Americans continue practicing strict personal hygiene, which includes washing hands frequently as a way to minimize the spread of the virus, and wiping down all surfaces when at home. The White House Coronavirus Task Force Team further adds:

Citizens should listen and follow the directions of state and local authorities;

Do not go to work if you feel sick, and contact your medical provider for help;

If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your medical provider;

If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home and do not go out;

If you are an older American, stay home and away from others;

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition, such as a significant heart issue, lung problem, or a compromised immune system, stay home and away from others.

The White House stresses that even if you are "young and healthy," you are still at risk and your activities can increase the risk of contracting or transmitting the virus.

The guidelines come just after Trump announced he would be closing the border to non-essential traffic with Canada, and his own negative coronavirus test results, which had some on social media perplexed as to the speed and certainty of its report.

Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images