Auto Club 400: 'SEAL Team' Cast Attends NASCAR Race, Watches David Boreanaz Serve as Grand Marshal

Sunday afternoon, the Auto Club 400 will take place in Fontana, California. This NASCAR race is expected to be a star-studded event due to the proximity to Los Angeles, which was proven true with the announcement that SEAL Team star, David Boreanaz will be the grand marshal. The man who portrays Jason Hayes will not be the only cast member on hand.

There are several members of the SEAL Team cast on hand for the Auto Club 400 on Sunday. This includes Max Thieriot, AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Tyler Grey. Their appearance at the Auto Club Speedway coincides with the show's return on Feb. 26.

While many cast members are in attendance for the race, Boreanaz is the one tasked with saying the most iconic words in NASCAR history. Prior to the race's start, he will grab the microphone and will say: "Drivers, start your engines!" as part of his grand marshal duties.

Drivers Meeting = secured. 💪🔓@David_Boreanaz is here with the cast of @SEALTeamCBS to give the command at @ACSupdates! Catch @austindillon3 in an episode on March 11. pic.twitter.com/dzojA8XdjJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 1, 2020

The NASCAR Twitter account posted a video on Sunday that showed Boreanaz and his castmates in attendance for the race. They were fired up to cheer on Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet. The NASCAR driver will be appearing in a future Seal Team episode, and the cast members want him to be victorious prior to this episode airing.

"I grew up a fan of NASCAR and whenever I have the opportunity to expose my friends and family to the sport I always take it, I'm excited to be able to say the most famous words in motorsports at the Auto Club 400 and even more excited to have been able to incorporate NASCAR into an upcoming episode of SEAL Team!" Boreanaz said in a press release leading up to the Auto Club 400. "We hope everyone enjoys seeing Austin Dillon in our world as we will enjoy being in his at the race."

There will be several prominent figures on hand for the race on Sunday, including MMA fighter Cris Cyborg and sports car driver Lindsay Brewer. Additionally, Allen Covert (Grandma's Boy), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), and Linden Ashby (Trinkets) will all be in attendance as part of a stacked roster of talent.

Having the race so close to Los Angeles as opposed to in Florida or Alabama makes it far easier for celebrities to attend due to their busy schedules. Auto Club 400 has become one of the biggest events on the NASCAR calendar due to the actors, performers, and other prominent figures showing up to the Auto Club Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 will be televised on FOX starting at 2:50 p.m. ET. The green flag starting the race is set to be waved at 3:30 p.m. ET, following Boreanaz telling the drivers to start their engines.

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images