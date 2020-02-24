'Seal Team' Star David Boreanaz to Serve as Grand Marshal of NASCAR's Auto Club 400

NASCAR is heading to southern California for the third race of the 2020 season. The NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 will be held in Fontana, CA. and will feature a longtime actor as the grand marshal. Seal Team star David Boreanaz will be saying: "drivers, start your engines," prior to the Mar. 1 race.

🏁NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 Grand Marshal announced- @CBSTVStudios @SEALTeamCBS star @David_Boreanaz will get to tell drivers to start their engines! #cbsla Photo shared by @ACSupdates 🔴🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/u0b13VFqTp — Claire Flores (@ClaireTVnews) February 18, 2020

"I grew up a fan of NASCAR and whenever I have the opportunity to expose my friends and family to the sport I always take it, I'm excited to be able to say the most famous words in motorsports at the Auto Club 400 and even more excited to have been able to incorporate NASCAR into an upcoming episode of SEAL Team!" Boreanaz said in a press release. "We hope everyone enjoys seeing Austin Dillon in our world as we will enjoy being in his at the race."

Boreanaz will not be the only reference to Los Angeles during the race weekend. The Sports Business Journal revealed on Monday that driver William Byron will reportedly have a Kobe Bryant-themed paint scheme on his No. 24 Chevrolet. The design has not been unveiled, but he is expected to pay tribute to the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star during the upcoming Cup Series race.

The Auto Club 400 has featured numerous big names throughout the race's history due to its proximity to Los Angeles. Rock band Motley Crue served as grand marshals in 2019 while the cast of Super Troopers had the honor in 2018. Mac (Steve Lemme), Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Foster (Paul Soter), Rabbit (Eric Stolhanske), and Farva (Kevin Heffernan) gave the time-honored call.

With two races completed in the 2020 NASCAR season, fans have witnessed a wide spectrum of grand marshals. President Donald Trump had the honor during the season-opening Daytona 500 while the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic Hockey Team gave the opening call prior to the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. Boreanaz just adds more uniqueness due to his history in TV and cinema.

The NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 will be televised on FOX starting at 11:50 a.m. PT. The green flag starting the race is set to be waved at 12:30 p.m. PT.

(Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)