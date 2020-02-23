Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury Sings 'American Pie' After Beating Wilder in Post-Match Interview

Tyson Fury gave a boisterous post-fight interview on Saturday night, including an a capella rendition of "American Pie." Fury was approached by reporters from Fox after beating Deontay Wilder, and talked about his victory for just over a minute before launching into his song. The boxer had a surprisingly clear voice for someone who had just finished a fight.

Fury was hardly out of the ring when his post-fight interview began. Clearly riding a high after his win, he thanked the people, organizations and religious figures who had helped him get to this point. His voice boomed out into the packed arena, and he made good on a promise to fans.

"Second of all, I said I'd sing a song tonight, didn't I?" he asked to cheers.

He then launched into a sing-along version of "American Pie" by Don Henley as the crowd slowly joined in. Fury got a few lines in before encouraging spectators: "sing along if you know the words!"

His entourage were some of the first join in. They crowded around him to take selfies during the momentous occasion, and people stood all around the ring to capture it as well.

The crowd really came in on the chorus, the whole audience booming along to the words. Not content, however, Fury made it through the second verse at a fast pace, finally handing the mic off before the second chorus began.

Believe it or not, this was not even the strangest thing Fury did after Saturday night's fight. In the second-to-last round, Fury licked dripping blood off of his opponent's neck in the midst of their fight, alarming viewers and, evidently, Wilder as well.

However, Fury complimented Wilder when it was all said and done. In his post-game interview he praised Wilder's skill, saying that he would rise to the top of the sport again one day.

"The king has returned," Fury told the crowd, according to CBS Sports. "I just want to say a big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight, he manned up and he showed the heart of a champion. He is a warrior, he will be back and he will be a champion again."

The match-up between Fury and Wilder was a big draw for the World Boxing Council, or WBC. The organization often has a hard time drumming up interest in heavyweight matches, but this one clearly found an audience outside of the usual fandom. Fury's antics and larger-than-life persona clearly had something to do with that.