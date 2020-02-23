Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury Licks Wilder Following Win in Bizarre Viral Moment

The WBC championship match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury came complete with an incredibly bizarre viral moment courtesy of the winner, Fury. As TMZ notes, Wilder was dripping blood throughout the boxing match — so, what did Fury happen to do about it? In truly wild fashion, Fury actually appeared to lick the blood off of Wilder's neck during the 6th round of the match. And, as one can expect from the bizarre moment, fans went wild over it on social media.

According to the tabloid agency, Fury had been dominating throughout the fight between him and Wilder, which was held in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder had taken such a beating from his opponent that he was bleeding throughout the match. But, that was no problem for Fury, who was so into the fight that he appeared to lick some of the blood off of Wilder's neck in the 6th round. Wilder's corner ended up throwing in the towel in the 7th round shortly after the viral moment occurred.

Considering just how wild (and, frankly, extremely peculiar) Fury's action was, plenty of folks on social media had plenty to say about it.

Is Tyson Fury trying to lick the blood off the neck of Deontay Wilder 😂😂😂😂 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/qgIrfPuhfK — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) February 23, 2020

"At this point i woulda just walked out, weird a— people man [laughing out loud]," one fan joked about the moment on Twitter.

"The king is a Savage allright," another fan wrote, referencing Fury's "Gypsy King" nickname.

Actor Holly Robinson Peete even commented on the action, writing that it was "Sooo DISGusting and Disrepectful."

Some other fans on Twitter pointed out that Fury could have been sticking his tongue out at someone in the crowd. But, regardless, the moment was quite an interesting one in the midst of this intense fight.

Fury and Wilder went up against each other once again after Fury had to settle for a disputed draw against his opponent in their previous match-up, according to CBS Sports. Following his recent win, Fury grabbed the mic to sing a rousing rendition of "American Pie" for the crowd. He also addressed Wilder after his win.

"The king has returned," Fury told the crowd, per CBS Sports. "I just want to say a big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight, he manned up and he showed the heart of a champion. He is a warrior, he will be back and he will be a champion again."

Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images