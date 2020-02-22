Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury Defeats Wilder During Long-Awaited Rematch

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder met at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, taking part in a highly-anticipated matchup between heavyweight fighters. This was expected to be a classic battle between speed and power. Tyson Fury ultimately took care of business, securing the victory, delivering the first loss of Deontay Wilder's career, and proving to be the unquestioned top heavyweight.

The WBC champion in Wilder was viewed as the favorite entering the pay-per-view match due to his punching power, as well as his performance against Fury during the previous bout. Wilder has rarely been troubled by opponents throughout his career and has registered 41 knockouts.

Fury, on the other hand, was expected to be in contention for the victory after he changed his training regimen. The Gypsy King entered Saturday's bout with 29 wins to his name, no losses, and one draw. This included 20 knockouts.

Despite having the previous fight end in a controversial split-draw, the belief was that Wilder had taken care of business in December 2018 after knocking Fury down twice. The Gypsy King in Fury disagreed, which set the stage for a rematch.

Through the first three rounds, Fury controlled the battle. He managed to knock down Wilder once in the third round and again in the fifth, controlling the other rounds on the judges' scorecards. He also left Wilder bleeding from his ear by the midway point of the fight.

Fury made it clear in mid-January that he was preparing for this bout with Wilder by completely changing his schedule. He was focused on taking care of his body, avoiding outside contacts, and boosting his testosterone.

"I'm doing a lot of things I didn't before. I'm eating five/six meals a day, I'm drinking eight liters of water a day," Fury said during a press conference. "I don't know if that really matters on the night. It didn't matter before, but if it's gonna give me an edge on this fight, I'm willing to try it. I'm masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. I gotta keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down."

After more than a year of anticipation, the rematch between Wilder and Fury finally took place. The fans were met with a fierce battle between two top heavyweights that didn't want to leave the final decision in the hands of the judges. It also turned out to be the first fight since 2014 where Fury scored multiple knockdowns, landing four against Joey Abell. He is also the first fighter in heavyweight history to end over 10 title defense streaks, defeating WIlder and Wladimir Klischko according to ESPN.

