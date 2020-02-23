Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury Carried out to Ring on Throne to Patsy Cline's 'Crazy' Lights up Social Media

While Deontay Wilder entered the arena on Saturday night with a wild and extravagant look many believed was inspired by Sauron from The Lord of the Rings, his opponent and the reigning heavyweight champion, Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury walked — rather, was carried out — in dramatic fashion for his anticipated boxing ring rematch with the help of Patsy Cline. Seated upon a throne of sorts while sporting a crown and red robe, Fury was held up by women dressed in Antiquity attire and carried out to the ring while the song, "Crazy" by Cline played.

Tyson Fury being carried to the ring on a throne to the song of Crazy by Patsy Cline might be the best thing ever #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/WBrYrh6SNM — Kyle Seeley (@ItsKyleSeeley) February 23, 2020

The viral moment captivated many on social media, who had a plethora of thoughts over the entire entrance, which was entirely unexpected.

"Tyson Fury coming in to the ring on a throne to Patsy Cline," wrote one fan. "What a combo."

"Fury's entrance choice of music is 'CRAZY' by Patsy Cline, i have this song on my playlist but it's to relax and smoke cigars," joked another.

"Tyson fury coming out to Pasty Cline isn't getting enough recognition f—ing magic!" chimed in another user. "Bet there was a few patsy clines getting skelped after it to."

Fury came in to Patsy Cline's "Crazy." (1961) Now he's leading the crowd in "American Pie." (1971) Golden Oldies. Strange musical choices. But the man is a great entertainer who just proved he's as much fighter as entertainer. That's a powerful combination. A star is born. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

"Any man who enters the ring on a throne to Patsy Clines Crazy has already won," added anothe rfan. "Congrats [Tyson Fury]."

Fury and Wilder met at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night, taking part in this season's most highly-anticipated rematch between the heavyweight fighters. While it was expected to be a classic battle between speed and power, Fury secured a victory by delivering the first loss of Wilder's career, proving to be the unquestioned top heavyweight.

The "Gypsy King" entered Saturday's fight with 29 wins to his name, no losses, and one draw. This included 20 knockouts.

Fury made it clear in this past January that he was preparing for the rematch with Wilder by completely changing his schedule, which included a steadfast focus on taking care of his body, avoiding outside contacts, and boosting his testosterone.

"I'm doing a lot of things I didn't before. I'm eating five/six meals a day, I'm drinking eight liters of water a day," Fury said during a press conference. "I don't know if that really matters on the night. It didn't matter before, but if it's gonna give me an edge on this fight, I'm willing to try it. I'm masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. I gotta keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down."

Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images