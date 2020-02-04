'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber Revealed Super Bowl Selfie Just Before Show's Cancellation

Showtime surprised fans on Tuesday afternoon by canceling the long-running dramatic series, Ray Donovan. This Liev Schreiber-led show will end after seven successful seasons. This news caught many by surprise, including Schreiber, who had posted a selfie from Super Bowl LIV.

The popular actor captured a photo that showed him and his 11-year-old son, Sam, sitting behind the Kansas City Chiefs' end zone. "This is happening right now..." he wrote in the caption while pointing at the field.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 comeback victory despite entering the fourth quarter down by 10 points. Schreiber did not reveal who he was cheering for, but he did narrate a long video celebrating the NFL's 100th season.

"After seven incredible seasons, RAY DONOVAN has concluded its run on SHOWTIME," the network said in a statement to TV Line. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

The Ray Donovan star has long been associated with the NFL. He narrated the video that played prior to Super Bowl LIV, but he has also been the voice of the popular HBO documentary series Hard Knocks.

Every fall, NFL Films and HBO follow one team through training camp and the preseason to provide an unprecedented level of access. Roster decisions, coaching changes, and other parts of the preparation are shown in an uncensored fashion while Schreiber narrates every episode.

Hard Knocks started in 2001 and ran for two seasons before being put on hiatus. The documentary series returned in 2007 and has been a constant presence each year. 2011 did not feature a new team due to labor disputes in the NFL. Instead, the league put together a retrospective that included clips from each season. This still included narration provided by the Ray Donovan star.

Schreiber was the narrator for every season, except for 2007. This year was focused on the Kansas City Chiefs and featured superfan Paul Rudd as the voice of the episodes.

While Ray Donovan is ending after seven seasons and leaving fans wondering about the cliffhanger in the series finale, Hard Knocks will be continuing. The documentary series will begin filming once again over the summer and will feature Schreiber discussing one of five possible teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos are all eligible to be featured.

(Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)