'Ray Donovan' Canceled at Showtime After Seven Seasons

In some surprising TV news, it has been announced that Ray Donovan has been cancelled after seven seasons at Showtime. TV Line reports that the network issued a statement on the development, telling the outlet, "After seven incredible seasons, RAY DONOVAN has concluded its run on SHOWTIME. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

Liev Schreiber's #RayDonovan joins #Homeland and #Shameless in the roster of Showtime signature originals that are ending this year. While, the latter two shows were given planned farewells, 'Ray Donovan' ended with its cliffhanger season seven finale https://t.co/G0CNM9wHKE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 4, 2020

The cancellation certainly comes as a surprise to fans who presumed that the hit show would be renewed for at least one more season, but an enigmatic social media post from Schreiber a couple of weeks back cast doubts.

"What an amazing journey it’s been. I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming," he wrote.

Schreiber went on to say, "I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @cbstv and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it."

In the wake of the cancellation news, fans of the series have been lashing out online, with one tweeting to Showtime, "Thanks for shortening season 7 and then canceling season8. You could have at least given us 2 more episodes and ended the show properly! Way to lose customers. Wish I never started watching this show now. Screwing the fans... good job! grrrr."

I don't often use twitter but I am furious! @Showtime! Concider my subscription cancelled if you can't give us at least one more season of @SHO_RayDonovan! This is NOT the way to end a show! #SaveRayDonovan #OneMoreSeason! — Kimmers4Ever (@Kimmers4Ever) February 4, 2020

At this time, Schreiber does not appear to have issued a statement on the cancellation news.