Super Bowl 2020: Pregnant Ciara Shows off Baby Bump in Kobe Bryant Jersey

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson paid special tribute to Kobe Bryant as they attended Sunday's Super Bowl LIV, which took place one week to the day after the late NBA legend was killed alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims in a tragic helicopter crash. The pregnant singer and her NFL player husband both wore Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey as they cheered on the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game, posing for photos on social media as well.

Ciara and Wilson previously honored Bryant and his late daughter while attending the NFL Honors award ceremony earlier this weekend, with the "Melanin" singer wearing necklaces bearing the father-daughter duo's initials and her husband wearing a purple tux, as per the Lakers' colors.

Ciara and her husband announced Thursday that they were expecting another child together, sharing a photo to Instagram of the mom-to-be in a bikini captioned "Number 3." The two are already parents to daughter Sienna Princess, whom they welcomed in 2017, while Ciara also shares 5-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future.

While Ciara might have just announced her pregnancy, in a December interview with PEOPLE, she teased her goals for 2020 were to embrace more time with her husband and children.

"What I'm looking forward to the most in 2020 is watching my kids reach more milestones and of course, having more and more fun with my husband too," she said. "It's so sweet when I see my kids just grow and achieve new things. Like my son is now reading, he's reading words by himself. He's starting to sound it out and that makes me so proud. Then my daughter, she's got so much personality and so much sass so she just has a mind of her own and she knows who she is already at 2 1/2"

"She's 2 1/2 going on 21," she added at the time. "So I just look forward to seeing what they're going to keep doing and how they're gonna grow."

