Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Their Second Child Together, Ciara's Third

Ciara and Russell Wilson are gearing up to welcome a new addition to their family, revealing on Thursday, Jan. 30 that they are expecting their second child together. Ciara announced the news with a photo of herself taken from a distance as she stands on rocks on the beach, her baby bump visible as she turns to the side.

"Number 3," she wrote, crediting her husband as the photographer.

Wilson shared his own photo on his page, posting a selfie with his wife in the background and the NFL player wearing a necklace that reads, "3."

The couple previously welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017, and Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

"Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women," Ciara told PureWow in November. "I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them."

"That's a blessing, to be able to have some really amazing kids and to be able to raise them and watch them grow and live vicariously through them and their little young minds," she continued. "I really do believe that my kids have leveled up my life. It's made me more responsible, more patient, even more compassionate for others…They make me go hard."

The singer added that she hopes her drive and work ethic can one day inspire her kids.

"My life has been better. I can’t even imagine my life without them," she reflected. "Life without them was not as good as it is with them. They motivate me. I hope that my kids can look at me and say, 'Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it.' Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives."

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 in England and welcomed Sienna in April 2017. The couple often shares photos of their kids on social media, including this sweet snap Wilson posted of Future and Sienna this week with the caption, "My world. Grateful."

Photo Credit: Getty / David M. Benett