Witney Carson Has 'A Lot of FOMO' Watching 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Premiere (Exclusive)

Witney Carson admittedly has "a lot of FOMO" tuning into Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars – even if she's using the time off as an opportunity to create new memories and traditions with her family. The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in August that she wouldn't be returning to the ballroom this year after welcoming son Jet in May with husband Carson McAllister, but the dancer told PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday's premiere that she is "so excited" to be tuning in to watch the ABC competition series from home.

With former Mirrorball-winning partner Alfonso Ribeiro returning as the host of DWTS, Carson said she would "of course" be tuning in to watch him and cheer on the rest of her dance family. "I cannot wait to watch. It's going to be a different feeling sitting on the couch than sitting backstage," she told PopCulture, confessing, "I have a lot of FOMO, I have to admit."

From the excitement of a new season to meeting your celebrity partner, Carson admitted it's a bittersweet feeling watching from afar. "And obviously, dance is my passion, so I miss it. I miss it terribly, just dancing and training and teaching," she explained, adding, "But I also just miss everybody. Those are my people. Those are my family, my friends. ... I just miss dancing for everybody." And while Carson is dealing with her fear of missing out, she also feels "really at peace" with her decision to take a season off.

"It's not the end. Hopefully, it's just a little break, and hopefully, I'll be back soon," she told PopCulture. "I think mentally, it's good for me to stay in mom mode for a minute and not think too hard about the future," continued Carson, who also is mom to 2-year-old son Leo. "But obviously, that's a conversation that me and the producers have had. And we'll see when we get around to it. It's a little bit away, so I have a little bit of time still."

Tuning into Season 32, Carson is eager to see what singer-songwriter Jason Mraz can do with his pro partner Daniella Karagach. "He's going to be really good – I can already tell he has moves. I can already tell he has rhythm," she predicted. "Usually singers are really great because they have musicality, which is really important to be on the show. So, he's one that I was like, 'Oh, that is amazing.' I can't wait to watch him and root for him and Daniella. That's going to be great to see."

Carson will be tuning in to Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday with a DQ Blizzard in hand thanks to her partnership with the brand, which is rolling out its fall Blizzard menu with a trendy twist. "I'm thinking I'm going to make it a weekly thing. I have my Dairy Queen Blizzard while watching the show," she said. "It's just going to happen because it's just so, so good." As a self-proclaimed "sucker for cheesecake," Carson recommends the caramel fudge cheesecake Blizzard, which is "so good."

The pro dancer will be all cozy thanks to her Blizzard beanies too, which fans can score between Oct. 2 and Oct. 13 through DQ's sweepstakes to bring cream and checkered fall trends to their noggin and their Blizzard. "I think that's just a really fun way to celebrate fall, to celebrate their treats," Carson gushed. "I had one with Leo the other day, and we were just eating our Dairy Queen together with our matching beanies, and I thought it was just really cute and just a new fall tradition that I might have to start." Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.