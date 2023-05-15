'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carson McAllister

Witney Carson is officially a mom of two! The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her second child with husband Carson McAllister on Saturday, May 13, Carson sharing the exciting news in a special Mother's Day Instagram post on Sunday alongside an adorable photo of her newly expanded family of four!

Snapped from the hospital, the sweet image shows Carson all smiles and surrounded with love shortly after giving birth. In the image, the professional dancer can be seen holding her newborn as her husband and their oldest son, 2-year-old Leo, plant kisses on her cheeks. Carson captioned the image, "My boys. could there be a better Mother's Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second." The newly minted mom of two did not reveal further details about her new bundle of joy, including the little one's name.

The Sunday post came after Carson first revealed she had given birth earlier. In a post to her Instagram Story, Carson shared, "he's here," alongside a picture of her holding her newborn son in the hospital. She went on to reveal that her newborn was "getting 100% oxygen and doing great but breathing a little fast. They are trying to get it to slow down a little in NICU. Send prayers!" Thankfully, the infant was back with Carson just a few hours later, the mom of two sharing, "he has to be closely monitored but I'm so happy I'm holding him now." S

"I am so happy to call [Witney Carson] the mother of my TWO precious boys," McAllister announced the birth on his own account. "She keeps me calm and keeps her cool cause she knows I'm loosing it inside. You're my rock babe! Im so proud of you! Mothers will never get the credit they deserve for bringing little ones into this world. I love my little growing family!"

Carson and McAllister announced they were expecting their second child together during the semifinals episode of the Disney+ dance competition's 31st season, which aired live in November 2022, Carson telling the audience, "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No.2." The couple, who married in January 2016, went on to reveal they were expecting a baby boy in January 2023. News of the little one's arrival was met with plenty of joy, with Lindsay Arndol writing, "Baby boy!!!! I love you already!" Jenna Jonhson commented, "Happy Mother's Day!!! Look at that hair on baby boy."