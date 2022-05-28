Winner of 'Survivor' Season 42 Has Fans Sounding Off

Season 42 of Survivor has officially come to an end. After a season full of exciting gameplay, and way more than a few twists, the CBS competition has crowned its next winner. Naturally, fans had plenty to say about the outcome.

Heading into the finale, there were five players left in the game. By the end of the night, the jury had to decide between Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch, and Mike Turner. In the end, Maryanne walked away with the win thanks to a 7-1-0 vote (Mike secured one vote from his ally, Jonathan Young). Many viewers noted how significant Maryanne's win was, as she is the first Black woman in 20 years to have won the show. Vecepia Towery, who competed in Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), became the first Black woman to win Survivor in 2002.

Considering this fact, it's no surprise that many viewers were thrilled to see Maryanne taking the Survivor crown recently. Read on to see what Survivor fans have to say about the finale.