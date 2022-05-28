Winner of 'Survivor' Season 42 Has Fans Sounding Off

By Stephanie Downs

Season 42 of Survivor has officially come to an end. After a season full of exciting gameplay, and way more than a few twists, the CBS competition has crowned its next winner. Naturally, fans had plenty to say about the outcome. 

Heading into the finale, there were five players left in the game. By the end of the night, the jury had to decide between Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch, and Mike Turner. In the end, Maryanne walked away with the win thanks to a 7-1-0 vote (Mike secured one vote from his ally, Jonathan Young). Many viewers noted how significant Maryanne's win was, as she is the first Black woman in 20 years to have won the show. Vecepia Towery, who competed in Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), became the first Black woman to win Survivor in 2002. 

Considering this fact, it's no surprise that many viewers were thrilled to see Maryanne taking the Survivor crown recently. Read on to see what Survivor fans have to say about the finale. 

20 Years in the Making

Many fans chronicled just how amazing it was that Maryanne won, becoming only the second Black woman to do so in the show's history. It's been 20 years since Vecepia reached that feat.

So Thrilled

Even the other castaways were overjoyed to see Maryanne win. Clearly, it was a moving moment for many.

Winner!

Maryanne is winning in all areas of life. Not only did she win Survivor, but she's accomplishing so much in her everyday life, as well.

A Moment

When Maryanne pulled out her Hidden Immunity Idol (one that she didn't need to use) at the final Tribal Council, it seemed like she secured her win. It was an impressive move.

Deserving

Even though many were happy about Maryanne's win, there were others who thought she wasn't deserving of it. But, those votes beg to differ.

Iconic

Maryanne nailed her speech at the final Tribal Council. It will go down in the Survivor history books.

Love To See It

Maryanne's win follows another impressive win from Season 41 when Erika Casupanan, a fellow Canadian and a woman of color, took home the win. Fans can't get enough of it.

