Winner of 'Survivor' Season 42 Has Fans Sounding Off
Season 42 of Survivor has officially come to an end. After a season full of exciting gameplay, and way more than a few twists, the CBS competition has crowned its next winner. Naturally, fans had plenty to say about the outcome.
Heading into the finale, there were five players left in the game. By the end of the night, the jury had to decide between Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch, and Mike Turner. In the end, Maryanne walked away with the win thanks to a 7-1-0 vote (Mike secured one vote from his ally, Jonathan Young). Many viewers noted how significant Maryanne's win was, as she is the first Black woman in 20 years to have won the show. Vecepia Towery, who competed in Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), became the first Black woman to win Survivor in 2002.
Considering this fact, it's no surprise that many viewers were thrilled to see Maryanne taking the Survivor crown recently. Read on to see what Survivor fans have to say about the finale.
20 Years in the Making
20. YEARS. LATER.
SHE DID IT!!! #SURVIVOR pic.twitter.com/5GqcyaupNR— Gia Worthy ❤️🖤💚 (@classicallygia) May 26, 2022
Many fans chronicled just how amazing it was that Maryanne won, becoming only the second Black woman to do so in the show's history. It's been 20 years since Vecepia reached that feat.
So Thrilled
the reactions from chanelle and rocksroy to maryanne winning is so powerful i love it so much #Survivor pic.twitter.com/1pPHBpaP7s— brody (@mirrorballbaby) May 26, 2022
Even the other castaways were overjoyed to see Maryanne win. Clearly, it was a moving moment for many.
Winner!
she graduated college this year AND won Survivor AND her one million check deposit hits at midnight, no one is doing it like her 😍😍 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/wKNoa7yU0U— bread 🍞 (@BNTChallenge) May 26, 2022
Maryanne is winning in all areas of life. Not only did she win Survivor, but she's accomplishing so much in her everyday life, as well.
A Moment
The cherry on top is that everyone doubted her saying "She's way too loud" and "She can't keep her mouth shut." Maryanne not only kept it shut, she kept the biggest secret of the game and the moment she revealed it sealed the deal for her victory. 🍒👑
#Survivor42 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/nOQIEfA3ib— klay (@ghostklay) May 26, 2022
When Maryanne pulled out her Hidden Immunity Idol (one that she didn't need to use) at the final Tribal Council, it seemed like she secured her win. It was an impressive move.
Deserving
I will never understand how someone can get 87% of the votes (2 seasons in a row mind you) and the peanut gallery insists that they aren't a deserving winner and we must know better having watched ~8 carefully edited hours out of 26+ days #Survivor— Mel (@YouCanAndYouMel) May 26, 2022
Even though many were happy about Maryanne's win, there were others who thought she wasn't deserving of it. But, those votes beg to differ.
Iconic
I’m using this speech to get me out of traffic tickets, getting fired, and going to hell. You did that baby girl! #Survivor #Survivor42 https://t.co/lmHuQiCnQA— Tori Lynn👑 (@victorialj1908) May 26, 2022
Maryanne nailed her speech at the final Tribal Council. It will go down in the Survivor history books.
Love To See It
THIS IS THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2012 THAT TWO WOMEN WON #SURVIVOR BACK TO BACK pic.twitter.com/P3fNFk6fAj— rip (@frecench) May 26, 2022
Maryanne's win follows another impressive win from Season 41 when Erika Casupanan, a fellow Canadian and a woman of color, took home the win. Fans can't get enough of it.