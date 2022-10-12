Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?

The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.

According to the outlet, Spence "passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee." An accident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News revealed that the singer was driving a Jeep Cherokee on I-24 east near Chattanooga at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 when he went off the road and crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder. The driver of that vehicle, identified in the report as 68-year-old Raymond Kresl, was not injured. At this time, further details regarding the accident, as well as Spence's official cause of death, have not been released.

Spence's passing was confirmed by McPhee, who announced on her Instagram Story Wednesday, "I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet [Willie Spence] passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old." McPhee did not provide any further details, though she went on to write, "Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

Spence became a fan-favorite during his time on American Idol. He immediately won over judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan during his Season 19 audition to Rihanna's "Diamonds," which earned him a standing ovation from Richie. Asked by Perry at the time what he wanted his future to look like, Spence said that he wanted his voice to "reach the world," adding that he hoped to win "a Grammy one day. That's where I see myself in five years." Spence ultimately received a "yes" from all three judges and made it through Hollywood week. In the weeks that followed, he continued to impress viewers with his vocals, and while Chayce Beckham won the season, he finished as Season 19's runner-up.

In his final Instagram post, shared to his account just hours before the reported accident on Tuesday, Spence sang Selah's "You Are My Hiding Place." The post has since turned into a place for fans to pay tribute, with one person writing in the comments, "What a beautiful final curtain call. RIP Willie Spence, the world has heard you."