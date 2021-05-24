'American Idol' Fans Vent Frustration After New Winner Announced During Grand Finale
American Idol fans on Twitter were not too thrilled with the ending of Season 19 on Sunday night. The season concluded with Chayce Beckham from Apple Valley, California winning over Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Beckham had an inspiring story about overcoming substance abuse, which may have connected with many viewers at home. However, some Twitter users thought Spence and Kinstler were just as deserving winners.
In the finale, the 24-year-old Beckham performed The Beatles' "Blackbird," "Fire Away" by Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran's "Afterglow." He also joined Luke Combs to perform "Forever After All." The finale opened with the Top 3 performing "Can't Hold Us" with Macklemore. Spence and Beckham later joined Fall Out Boy to perform "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)." The Top 8 singers from Season 19 later joined judge Lionel Richie to sing "One World."
Beckham worked as a heavy machine operator before auditioning on Idol. During his audition, he opened up about his struggle with substance abuse, calling his life a "roller coaster," notes PEOPLE. "My whole life kind of flipped upside down and I moved back home with my parents," he said. His mother, Windie Lynn Person, noted that he was "on a dark path for a little while with drinking and his self-worth and whether or not she was good enough... He went through some really hard times."
Will never watch American Idol again. Another boring ass white dude singing about beer and trucks
wins over a gospel singer with the voice of an angel. I’m OVER it.
Willie was robbed. Grace was robbed. #AmericanIdol— A (@a_fraser_1) May 24, 2021
In the finale, Idol aired a segment showing Beckham's return trip to Apple Valley. He said he was "really proud" of his Idol journey. He came in as a "broken person," but "came out the other side just a little bit more healed." "Chayce deserves to be here and he's come such a long way," mentor Bobby Bones said before Beckham performed "Blackbird."
They just robbed Willie Spence blind right in front of the whole world. pic.twitter.com/KkGW45iN1t— Black Girl Anime Otaku (@BlackAnimeGirl7) May 24, 2021
There was a controversial moment during the finale when judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest appeared to take a jokey attitude about Beckham's sobriety journey. Bryan and Seacrest made a joke about cracking open a beer while fishing. Some fans found this tasteless, but others noted that there may not have been any malevolent intent behind it.
@WillieSpence was robbed! A travesty! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/J2ASE4AufK— Ta-Ma-Ro (@tnola) May 24, 2021
"The most BULLS— [American Idol] results ever. Lmao, f— this s—. Willie got f—ing ROBBED," one angry fan wrote. "Willie should've won. He is clearly the better of the two. A powerhouse. Grace and willie were robbed tonight," another commented.
Me when Willie didn't win... #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/EgfKoMDH2C— QueenBiotch (@Tiffany88629819) May 24, 2021
"WILLIE SPENCE! Put some respect on his name," one fan wrote. "Can't believe that Grace couldn't make it to the top 2!!! Honestly, I'm so pissed... but wait and see... She'll be sure to succeed just like Gabby Barrett after the show," another viewer added.
One Idol fan who also edits the show's Wikipedia pages noted that Beckham was the latest "guy with guitar" to win Idol. He is the second in three seasons, after Laine Hardy won Season 17. Just Sam won Season 18. Some fans on Twitter pointed this trend out as well.
white guy with a guitar wins against a woman and a black man #americanidol pic.twitter.com/MPSxSvDshP— Ava (@HelloAva) May 24, 2021
The legend of the white guy with a guitar lives on 😂 @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/aQhJxqJArR— James ⚔️ (@FlyLikeHedaLexa) May 24, 2021
American Idol is available to stream on Hulu. The show will return during the 2021-2022 season for its historic 20th season.