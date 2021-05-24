'American Idol' Fans Vent Frustration After New Winner Announced During Grand Finale

American Idol fans on Twitter were not too thrilled with the ending of Season 19 on Sunday night. The season concluded with Chayce Beckham from Apple Valley, California winning over Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Beckham had an inspiring story about overcoming substance abuse, which may have connected with many viewers at home. However, some Twitter users thought Spence and Kinstler were just as deserving winners.

In the finale, the 24-year-old Beckham performed The Beatles' "Blackbird," "Fire Away" by Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran's "Afterglow." He also joined Luke Combs to perform "Forever After All." The finale opened with the Top 3 performing "Can't Hold Us" with Macklemore. Spence and Beckham later joined Fall Out Boy to perform "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)." The Top 8 singers from Season 19 later joined judge Lionel Richie to sing "One World."

Beckham worked as a heavy machine operator before auditioning on Idol. During his audition, he opened up about his struggle with substance abuse, calling his life a "roller coaster," notes PEOPLE. "My whole life kind of flipped upside down and I moved back home with my parents," he said. His mother, Windie Lynn Person, noted that he was "on a dark path for a little while with drinking and his self-worth and whether or not she was good enough... He went through some really hard times."