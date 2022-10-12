Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old.

"I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie Spence] passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you." Spence was the runner-up on American Idol Season 19, which aired in 2021. He was a fan-favorite, and maintained a dedicated following on social media.

Spence posted a video of himself singing on Instagram on the day of his passing. He sang "You Are My Hiding Place" by Selah, which delighted some fans when it first went live. After learning of his death, fans gathered under that post to mourn Spence in the comments.

"Wowww my heart really hurts! May you rest in paradise Willie. Such a star! And a sweet soul! You will be missed!" wrote The Voice singer Ali Caldwell. Disney star Liamani Segura added: "Fly and sing with the angels and dance amongst the stars friend! RIH," while singer Hunter Metts added: "At a loss for words – My heart is broken. Thankful for the time and experiences we shared. Rest in peace Willie."

News of Spence's death was confirmed by his local news outlet DouglasNow on Facebook. While no additional details were released, the outlet wrote: "We extend our condolences to Willie's family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed."

Spence has been one of the biggest breakout stars of American Idol since it was revived on ABC. He received a standing ovation from the three judges during his very first audition, and Katy Perry said to him: "You know you sing good. So my question is, this is my question when you think about your future and you know the voice you have – because you know it stops people in their tracks, this is the magic you have – in five years, what do you want it to look like? In your wildest dreams, if nothing was standing in your way."

Spence replied that he hopes to "reach the world" with his voice, adding: "Hopefully winning a Grammy one day. That's where I see myself in five years. It's gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it."