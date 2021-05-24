'American Idol' Season 19 Winner Crowned in Grand Finale

✖

The 19th season of American Idol wrapped up in epic fashion following with Chayce Beckham being crowned the new winner at the end of a three-hour extravaganza. The episode began with three remaining singers, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Beckham. All three performed multiple times, but only one was the winner.

Before she was eliminated, Kinstler performed "All By Myself," chosen by the judges, and "I Have Nothing" as her hometown song. She also performed "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," which she previously performed for her audition at the start of the season. Spence's solo songs were "Georgia On My Mind," "A Change Is Gonna Come," and "Stand Up." Beckham performed "Blackbird," "Fire Away" and "Afterglow."

In typical Idol fashion, several contestants from earlier in the season returned for the finale to join music stars on the stage. Macklemore performed "Can't Hold Us" with the Top 3, while former contestant Alyssa Wray joined Mickey Guyton for "Black Like Me." Fall out Boy performed "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Like Em Up)" with Spence and Beckham. Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis, and Sheryl Crow also performed with contestants. Two of the top moments from the night came when former contestants Tom McGovern and Murphy performed original songs solo on the stage.

Idol winners receive a record deal with Hollywood Records, the label owned by Disney, which also owns ABC. The monetary value of the deal is kept under wraps, but fans finally got a look at some estimates when contestant Madison VanDenburg's contract leaked two years ago, reports Newsday. The document showed that winners received $250,000 in two lump sums. They receive the first half when they sign the contract and the second when they complete an album, which they only have four months to do.

Last year's winner was Just Sam, and it is rumored that she already moved on from Hollywood Records. She does not appear on Hollywood Records' roster of artists on its website. She also released a new single, "Africando," on an independent label. Notably, she released the singer under her real name, Samanta Diaz, not Just Sam. Meanwhile, Season 17 winner Laine Hardy is still signed to Hollywood Records and released three singles in 2020.