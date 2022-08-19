Will 'Alaskan Bush People' Return for Season 14?

Noah Brown is giving Alaskan Bush People fans an update about the future of the Discovery show. After months of speculation that the series following the Brown family and their unconventional off-the-grid lifestyle would not return for Season 14, Noah took to his Instagram to share news of his and wife Rhain's new YouTube channel.

"Hey everyone! I have finally started a YouTube channel," Noah, 30, wrote on Aug. 12. "We are aiming to upload our first video next week and we are going to try to put up a new video every week. So, if y'all want to make sure that you don't miss it, why not head over and Subscribe!" In the comments, fans quickly asked the status of Alaskan Bush People: "Is the show coming back on TV?" one person asked. Noah responded cryptically, "Sorry, but I am not supposed to say." Another fan responded to the initial conversation, "Sounds like an 'I'm not [supposed] to say, but yes' to me." Discovery has yet to make any announcement about an upcoming Alaskan Bush People season.

It's been almost a year since the Season 13 premiere of Alaskan Bush People, which kicked off in September 2021 and found the Brown family in mourning following the death of patriarch Billy Brown in February 2021 at age 68. The 13th season was dedicated to Billy and his legacy, with son Bam Bam, 37, telling the camera, "Dad always told us one day we'd have to carry on without him. But we weren't ready for him to go."

There is happy news in the Brown family to chronicle if the show does move forward with the 14th season. Bear Brown, 35, announced in May that he and his wife Raiven were expecting their second child together, having first welcomed son River in 2020. "Raiven and I have some super exciting news we'd like to share with everyone! Raiven is pregnant!!!!!!" Bear wrote on his private Instagram at the time. "Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It's still really early and we're praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn't be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!"