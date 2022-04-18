Why ‘The Voice’ Isn’t on TV This Spring

You won’t be able to watch The Voice on NBC this spring. Previously, the show aired two cycles during the course of the year. However, the show is going back to one cycle per year for the time being. As a result, Season 22 of The Voice won’t air until later in 2022, per Fansided.

During the course of The Voice‘s run on NBC, the show typically airs two cycles per year. In other words, there are usually two full seasons of The Voice that air on NBC during the course of a year, one in the spring and the other in the fall. However, the network is changing things up. In May 2021, NBC revealed that were moving The Voice to one cycle per year, per Deadline.

“Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” Frances Berwick, the Chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said at the time. “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

The 21st season of The Voice aired this past fall. The season featured returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton alongside the newest coach, Ariana Grande. When it was first announced that Grande was joining The Voice, she issued a statement on social media in which she expressed that she was “beyond thrilled, honored, excited” to join Legend, Clarkson, and Shelton as a coach. Ultimately, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom came out with the win on Season 21. The group consisted of siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty.

Upon their win, Girl Named Tom marked a historic first for the show, as they became the first non-solo act to win the competition. Girl Named Tom spoke with Entertainment Tonight after the finale to reflect on the history-making moment. While speaking with the outlet, Caleb said that when it came to their win, they were “speechless.” He added that the experience has “been amazing, the outpouring of love from the fans. That’s something we’re gonna take with us forever.”