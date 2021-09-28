‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Cries Betrayal After Ariana Grande Sides With Different Judge

As fans know, The Voice is all about the music… and the hilarious fighting between the coaches. The newest coach on the scene, Ariana Grande, found herself in the midst of Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s drama. According to Entertainment Tonight, Grande did take sides in the ordeal, leaving one of the coaches unhappy.

The drama took place in the midst the Blind auditions portion of the show. Clarkson and Shelton were going to battle over singer Jeremy Rosado, and Shelton asked the other coaches, Grande and John Legend, to weigh in on the matter. The “thank u, next” singer said, “You have so many really special parts of your voice. And I think Kelly might be able to help you.” Shelton was surprised by Grande’s comment, but she continued, “I do think Kelly might be the right fit in this case. I’m sorry!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/kellyclarkson/status/1442654036646252545

That seemed to be all Shelton needed to go toe to toe with Grande. He said that “it’s on now,” and she replied, “It was on already.” Their tiff didn’t end there. After Rosado made his way to Team Kelly, Shelton made sure to let viewers know that he would be keeping Grande’s pseudo-betrayal in the back of his mind. The country singer told the camera, “I can’t believe Ariana just did that…That’s a slap in the face.” He then joked, “The friendship is over.” Grande also weighed in on the situation to the camera.

“I know Blake is mad at me, but I knew he wasn’t my ally,” she said. “He thinks I don’t see right through him, but I do.” Shelton was listening to what Grande was saying, as he interrupted her interview to jokingly add, “You stabbed me in the back. I was right there on the edge of the cliff, and you pushed me off.” Shelton got back at his fellow coach later on in the episode when singer Samara Brown was torn between Grande and Legend. The “God’s Country” singer endorsed Legend while Clarkson supported Grande.

After Brown chose to be a part of Legend’s team, Shelton reflected on his win to the cameras, saying, “I’m so happy that I was able to contribute to John Legend getting Samara on his team. I just thought, ‘Let me show you what this feels like, Ariana.’” Grande won’t be forgetting this anytime soon, as she said that the “nice girl is done.” She added, “I see the games that everyone is playing.” The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Considering that the season just started, it doesn’t seem like there will be an end to the coaches’ in-fighting anytime soon. So, you’ll definitely want to stay tuned to see which coach will come out on top.