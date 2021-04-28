Why 'The Masked Singer's Competition Is on Pause This Week

✖

The Masked Singer is indeed airing on Fox on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Although, the show will not be showcasing an unmasking during the course of the episode. Instead, it will feature a sing-a-long so that fans can relive some of the best performances from the current season. But, that won't be the only exciting event that takes place during the episode.

The Spicy Six — Black Swan, Russian Dolls, Robopine, Yeti, Chameleon, and Piglet — will not be competing on Wednesday night's episode. However, the show will feature some of their prior performance with lyrics at the bottom of the screen so that viewers can sing along with the masked contestants. In addition to the sing-a-long, The Masked Singer will also be taking part in its inaugural awards, "The Masky's." The show will hand out awards for some of the most memorable moments in Season 5. In a promo for the episode, the series noted that they will be giving out awards such as "Most Entertaining Trainwreck." Additionally, there will also be some behind-the-scenes footage from the competition and new clues regarding the Spicy Six and the mysterious Cluedle-Doo. To follow along with all of the fun yourself, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to PopCulture.com readers. As always, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after it airs.

While fans may want a new unmasking to take place during the episode, the episode's sing-a-long comes one week after the Fox competition said goodbye to two contestants. In an action-packed two-hour episode, eight competitors tried their hand at making it into the Spicy Six. Ultimately, Seashell and Crab got the boot. First, the Crab, who was one of this season's Wildcard contestants, was eliminated. They then removed their mask and revealed that they were R&B icon Bobby Brown.

Then, it was Seashell's turn to remove her mask. After the judges — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke — shared their final guesses behind their identity, they revealed that they were Tamera Mowry-Housley. Scherzinger was the only one to correctly guess her identity. Following her time on the program, Mowry-Housley shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the competition via her Instagram account. Her photos came alongside a lovely message in which the actor shared her gratitude for the experience. She wrote, in part, "Your prayers, support, and encouragement kept me going. Can’t believe I lasted this long. What a blessing. The love and support from everyone has kept me smiling all month long. I’ve held back singing for years to focus on acting, etc. I’ve learned not to hide that part of me any longer. Thanks for all the love, guys. Seashell out."

