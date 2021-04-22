'The Masked Singer': Crab Unmasked, and They're an R&B Icon

✖

An R&B legend was unmasked tonight on The Masked Singer. We're down to the final 8 contestants — dubbed the Super 8 — two more superstar were eliminated. Unfortunately, the first of those was the Crab. Continue on to see who exactly was under this sea creature's mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

In the night's first unmasking, Crab was revealed to be Bobby Brown. The R&B icon is known for his time in New Edition, as well as his smash solo hits like "My Prerogative." Brown explained some of the tragic parts of his clue package, which referenced the deaths of his daughter Bobbi Kristina in 2015 and his son Bobby Jr. in November 2020.

Judges Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy both correctly guessed Brown. Robin Thicke first guessed Kool from Kool and the Gang but changed it to Ray Parker Jr. Nicole Scherzinger changed her first guess from a Jackson family member to Keith Sweat. Guest judge Rita Wilson also chimed in, guessing Martin Lawrence.

This reveal comes on the heels of last week's unmasking of the Orca, another one of the show's Wildcard performers. That aquatic mascot turned out to be Mark McGrath. McGrath is best known as the lead singer of Sugar Ray, the band who scored big hits in the '90s such as "Fly," Every Morning" and "When It's Over." Other eliminated performers include the Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs each and every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can tune in live using FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer on Hulu, starting the day after its broadcast premiere. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

