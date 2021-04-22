'The Masked Singer: Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals Candid Photos After Seashell Reveal

✖

On Wednesday night, two singers from The Masked Singer were eliminated — the Crab and the Seashell. The Crab was eliminated first and revealed to have been Bobby Brown. Then, the Seashell had to remove her mask, and they ended up being Tamera Mowry-Housley. Following her elimination from the Fox series, Mowry-Housley took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the show. Additionally, she also took some time to thank everyone involved in the production for making her time on the series so special.

Mowry-Housley posted several photos from her time on the show, including many that featured her in her Seashell costume backstage. In her caption, she wrote that her time on the show may be over, but she'll be carrying the memories she made with her forever. The Sister, Sister actor began, "Welp! It’s time to reveal! Dang, that’s was hard holding that in!!! Yes, I am the Seashell on @maskedsingerfox. Gotta say singing and dancing with that shell on my head was quite the challenge But I loved every minute of it!"

View this post on Instagram

She went on to call her time on The Masked Singer a "dream," adding, "What an amazing experience, and I must say one that I will never forget. To face fear in the face and get to the other side is something we should all experience. It produces growth." Mowry-Housley thanked those involved in the production, including the judges, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger, and the host, Nick Cannon. She also thanked her loved ones such as her husband, Adam Housley, her cousin, Jerome Wiggins, and her mother for supporting her journey.

"Your prayers, support, and encouragement kept me going," she added. "Can’t believe I lasted this long. What a blessing. The love and support from everyone has kept me smiling all month long. I’ve held back singing for years to focus on acting, etc. I’ve learned not to hide that part of me any longer. Thanks for all the love guys. Seashell out." Mowry-Housley received a ton of love and support from her fans in the comments section of her post. Her husband also commented on her slideshow to share just how proud he is of her accomplishment, as he wrote, "You were amazing. Period. Shoulda gone further....and that’s not my opinion....that’s fact. [smile emoji] The kids and I are very proud."