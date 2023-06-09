'Love Is Blind' Exes Reveal They Still Love Each Other Following Divorce

There's no love lost between Love is Blind Season 2 alums, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. The two said "I Do" at the altar after becoming engaged sight unseen. But after a year of marriage, they couldn't make it work and announced their split. Since then, they've found their way back to each other, but not in the romantic sense. They've reconnected as friends, which they say is good for them for the moment despite a divorce. The two reflected on their time on the show, how it impacted their marriage, and where they stand now in an episode of Thompson's podcast, Eyes Wide Open. ironically, the episode premiered on what would have been the former pair's second wedding anniversary.

"People want to know if we still love each other," Thompson said. Ruhl answered first, noting: "I've admitted it before. Yes, we still love each other." Her ex confirmed the same, adding, "This was real. For those of you who think this was just a TV show, it wasn't for us." Ruhl says the show makes them bonded in other ways that other divorced couples don't understand.

As for what led to their split, they say several factors contributed. The show's producers put heavy restrictions on them, which included not being able to be seen in public together until after their full season aired. They were also forbidden from posting together on social media. Furthermore, once the show aired, the extra attention from fans while out was intrusive for them. Making things more complicated, they both deal with anxiety, which they were unable to help one another through.

"We were trying to figure out a marriage that wasn't even a year old [and] navigate the struggles that we had," Thompson said. "We couldn't be seen in public. We couldn't go anywhere. We couldn't go out to dinner."

While out on dates, Ruhl said they were constantly interrupted. "We couldn't even have a conversation with one another," she explained. "It was just sad."