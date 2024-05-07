'The Valley's Jasmine Goode Wanted to 'Protect' Relationship With Girlfriend Melissa Marie After 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Jasmine Goode had to give some serious thought as to whether or not she wanted to share her relationship with girlfriend Melissa Marie on television. The Valley star opened up to PopCulture.com about wanting to "protect" her relationship from all the hurdles that come with being in the spotlight while simultaneously wanting to share their love with the world.

"I think coming from The Bachelor world, I've seen relationships, how they just fall apart when people are in the spotlight doing too much," said Goode, who first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor back in 2017. "I wanted to protect this relationship because it's very special."

At the same time, Goode said she and Marie felt like The Valley would be "fully different" than any kind of Bachelor-esque show. "We're filming our everyday life. It's not a competition type of thing," she reasoned. "So we felt like we can share our lives ... and you don't really see that many queer couples on Bravo or in any type of reality show. So just to show that, that was something we were really excited about."

Goode introduced her girlfriend of three years early on this season but told PopCulture that Marie's appearances throughout filming were limited due to her contract for Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge. "So then it just became, we're not a full-time couple in the show," the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained. "But Season 2, possibly. ...I'm just praying we get another season."

While Bravo has yet to renew The Valley for a second season, there's plenty of drama going down in the friend group, including the divorce of Jesse and Michelle Lally and the separation of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Goode admits that while she "didn't see [Jesse and Michelle's split] coming" during filming, it's "totally obvious" watching the season back that their relationship was "done."

"Watching [Michelle] back, she's just checked out. You can just tell she was totally checked out on Jesse," Goode explained. "I think they have a friendship. You can tell they have a brother-sister thing going on because she had his back, but at the same time, it's like, I don't think she was in love with this guy. I never felt that. I never saw them touch, so I'm not surprised that they're not working."

When it comes to Taylor and Cartwright, Goode admits she was "a little surprised" at their separation. "I felt like they were really trying," she said. "I'm a little disappointed in Jax right now just because [the way] that he talks to Brittany when we're not around is blowing my mind."

Goode teased that she "got a little piece of that" from Taylor in the next few episodes, and while she does believe he can "change," she acknowledges a break is best for now. "I don't know if the future is divorce or not, but whatever they're doing right now is working, because Brittany seems like she's thriving, happy," the Bravo star said. "She just needs to feel good about herself. I think when you love yourself, then you feel good, then the rest will fall into place."

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.