Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Reveals How They Reconciled After Family Feud

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about reconciling with her father, Todd Chrisley, after the two spent years going back and forth publicly amid a family feud. The previously-estranged Chrisley Know Best daughter revealed how she and her dad managed to mend fences in a new episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, saying their reconciliation was not attributed to the fraud trial in which Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were recently convicted.

"The most common question I think is people wanting to know if we reconnected because of the trial or because of my divorce... [but] I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever," Lindsie shared on her podcast. "Nothing like that ever transpired." Chrisley fans were shocked to see Lindsie take the stand in defense of Todd and Julie during their trial after she had publicly spoken out against them as recently as last year, but Lindsie said it was her own marital problems that reconnected her with her dad.

After nine years of marriage to husband Will Campbell, the couple's marital issues finally proved to be too much, and the pair split in July 2021. It was a major factor in Lindsie's reconciling with her family, however. "After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, 'I'm here, I love you, whatever's going on in your life right now I see it.' That's really more so how we were able to reconnect," she revealed, noting that being able to finally put her differences with her father behind her was "definitely because of my divorce."

Lindsie had previously publicly declared that there was no chance of reconciliation with her father after the fallout with her family started making headlines in 2019, with Lindsie claiming that her father and brother, Chase Chrisley, were threatening to release a sexually explicit tape of her – a claim Todd denied vehemently at the time.

In June, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in jail, but have publicly stated they plan to appeal their conviction.