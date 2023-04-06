Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Gives Update on His Life in Prison

Todd Chrisley is reporetdly adjusting to prison life well. His daughter, Lindsie, recently updated fans on how the Chrisley Knows Best star is adapting since turning himself in. He and his wife, Julie, are serving a combined 19-year sentence for financial crimes. Lindsie appeared on PodcastOne's The Southern Tea to share how he's handling his 12-year stint. "My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," Lindsie, 33, told the host, who is a prison consultant. "He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off." And his looks aren't the only thing in good standing.

Regarding her dad's mental state, Lindsie said: "I know for sure that he is in such a better place His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

The Chrisleys reported to prison on Jan. 17. Todd is serving his sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie is completing her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They are in the process of appealing their case.

Prior to them both turning themselves in, Lindisie spoke to PEOPLE about the family supporting one another in the difficult time. "I think inevitably whenever you go through something hard, no matter what that may be, we've gone through divorce, the legal stuff, all of these things. I think that you gravitate towards what you know," she said in December 2022. "You band together and stand together when times do get tough. That is family. I do think in some ways it, for sure, has brought us closer together," she added. "But I would've wished that it would've been for other reasons and not this."