'American Idol': Katy Perry Replacement in Limbo Over 'Family Friendly' Criticism

American Idol executives are considering replacing Katy Perry with Miley Cyrus on the judges' panel. Per the U.S. Sun, according to an insider, the company's bosses are afraid that Cyrus is not a "family-friendly" enough replacement for Perry.

The search for her successor has begun, a consultant reportedly claimed: "They are looking at several options on how to replace Katy. Names like Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain... are in the frame because they have worked on the show before and are 'safe' faces, but there is a push for Miley," the insider told the outlet.

Based on this source, Cyrus' Grammy wins and the fact that she has brought in big money for Disney are the driving forces behind this initiative. "Several producers feel she would be 'perfect' to judge the show and get headlines like Katy," the insider said.

The source added, "She is a younger star with an audience that has grown up with her as Hannah Montana and is a celebrated pop star in her own right."

According to reports, the American Idol judge role will not be a clean victory for Cyrus. The insider claimed, "There is 'casting drama' over Miley, not about her talent or career, but her ability to be controversial.

"Some senior figures at ABC have concerns about the risque and open nature of Miley saying or doing something which is not necessarily family-friendly. The production team is inclusive and LGBTQ+ friendly, but Miley is very outspoken and always herself," the insider said.

"Of course, ABC sees itself as America's family network, so they would not want to bring division to the audience," the anonymous ABC consultant said. Several members of the American Idol team are hoping at the moment that Perry will reconsider her decision to leave the show, the insider revealed,

"While publicly Katy is saying she is leaving the show, there is nothing stopping her from changing her mind," the source said. "The way it was so staged on ABC and [Jimmy] Kimmel seemed to be part of a plan.

"What could be better than her doing the season and then deciding to carry on in some capacity – if the money deal is right?American Idol has not had this much coverage and chat in a long time," the insider noted.

On Feb. 12, Perry formally announced she would end her stint on American Idol after seven seasons. After Idol season 22, she plans to concentrate on releasing new music. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Perry explained, "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.

"I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music." The pop star concluded, "Maybe I'll come back if they'll have me one day!"