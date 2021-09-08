Why Jed Duggar and Wife Katey’s Pregnancy Announcement Is Sparking Backlash

Jed Duggar and wife Katey Nakatsu recently announced they are pregnant with their first child together, but the announcement hasn’t gone over well with some fans. Duggar shared a picture of him sharing a kiss with Katey while holding up a sign that read “And then there were 3… Baby Duggar Spring ’22.” Jed jokingly captioned the photo saying, “She tested positive, but not for Covid,” referring his followers to his vlog at the link in his bio.

Fans didn’t take kindly to the Counting On alum’s “insensitive” joke, making sure to voice their grievances in his comment section. “Having 2 family members pass from COVID, I find this very tasteless and insensitive.” someone wrote. Another follower added, “I hate this. It’s so tacky and distasteful. People are dying.” One user called out the young couple for their “white privilege” behind the “tone deaf” caption. “This is so disgusting and insensitive along with how their white privilege is showing. I have family members on the frontlines who are nurses and this is beyond horrible.”

The couple explained in the vlog that the pregnancy test was taken in a Walmart bathroom. “I have been feeling kind of funny the past few weeks. I’ve been having cramping, bloating,” Katey, 23, shared in the video. “We just decided I need to take a pregnancy test,” she said. Jed confirmed the good news, shouting, “It’s positive! Woo!” Katey went on to share that she and her husband were more than excited to see the positive plus sign show up on the test. “I had a little moment there in the bathroom,” she said. “He started tearing up,” she recalled. “It was so sweet.” Jed added: “It was the most amazing news.”

Jed and Katey were married in a secret outdoor Arkansas ceremony in April. “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be,” Jed said in his wedding day post. “God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!” He added: “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!” he continued, “I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”