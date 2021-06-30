'Counting On' Fans Already Begin Speculating on Future Spinoff After Cancellation

Counting On may be canceled at TLC, but many fans are already speculating that the Duggar family will grace the network again. Amid Tuesday's announcement from the network it "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On" after 11 seasons and amid the recent scandal surrounding Josh Duggar, many fans believe it's possible, and maybe even likely, that there will be a Counting On spinoff. Much of the speculation has to do with the fact that this exact thing is not unheard of. Counting On itself is a spinoff of TLC's former series 19 Kids and Counting, which also documented the Duggar family. That series was canceled just months after a resurfaced police report from 2006 alleged that Josh, then a teenager, molested five underage girls, including multiple family members. He later apologized for "wrongdoing," and TLC announced in July of that year that "after thoughtful consideration, TLC and the Duggar family have decided to not move forward with 19 Kids and Counting." Shortly after, however, TLC announced a new spinoff series would air on the network, with Counting On premiering in 2015 and following "the next generation of Duggars as they celebrate some of life’s milestone moments, including the realities of growing up and raising their own families." Amid the show's cancellation, many fans seem to believe TLC isn't ready to cut ties with the Duggars completely. Instead, many have speculated that TLC will launch a Counting On spinoff, similar to what the network did after 19 Kids and Counting's cancellation. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Theories of a potential spinoff were sparked almost immediately after the Tuesday announcement. Over on Reddit, one thread titled "Counting On: CANCELED!" had dozens of followers weighing in on a revival. One person wrote that it would "shock me if another spin-off somehow comes to be." "I have a terrible feeling you're right. Remember, 19 kids and counting got 'cancelled' and then when the time was right we got Counting On," wrote one person. "They have cancelled Counting On. That doesn't mean they won't bring it back in another form."

Another person quipped, "Oh please. TLC will be announcing their brand new show tomorrow, about the Duggar family, with some new dumb name." Somebody else questioned, "But are the Duggars actually canceled? Because they've rebranded once before," later adding that just because Counting On is canceled, "that doesn't mean there isn't a rebrand. The CO brand wasn't going anywhere. No one cares about weddings and babies. That doesn't mean the won't rebrand and come up with some new way to keep the family on TV."

Some have even begun to speculate what form a new spinoff could take, with many suggesting that rather than focusing on the Duggar family as a whole, a spinoff may focus on one family unit in particular. Many seem to think that Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are top contenders for this, with one redditor writing, "with Jinger's post, I wouldn't be surprised if they are working on contracts for their own boring ass show." Following TLC's cancellation announcement, the Vuolos released a statement on Instagram saying they "wholeheartedly agree" with the network's decision and are "grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family." The couple added that they are""excited for the next chapter in our lives" and "look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

There is an entire Reddit thread dedicated to speculation on which couple a spinoff could focus on. Titled "Will any of the kids get their own show?" the thread has amassed dozens of comments. The original poster wrote, "While TLC has now had to cancel two shows for Pest's actions, the fact are the Duggars are highly profitable for the network. Do you think they will be giving any of the couples (possibly the Vuolos) their own shows? Or do you think they're completely done?"

In that thread, speculation that the Vuolos would get their own spinoff was prominent, with one person writing, "Oh you KNOW Jermy is gunning for that spin off of a spin off." Another person said, "Jinger and (mostly) Jeremy are big posers but they seem like they would want to be in the public eye and attempt to make a Vuolo brand rather than be apart of the Duggar brand."

Some seem to think that Jill Duggar, who has left Counting On in 2017, could potentially be the focus of a spinoff, with one fan commenting, "If anyone, IMO, would be offered a show, it would probably be Jill." That person noted that Jill, who has been open about the rift in her relationships with her family, is "the only Duggar that has successfully distanced themselves from the brand enough. It could be a fun show following her deconstruction journey. She could try secular things and give her opinion on what she thought about it and give people insight on her upbringing. Although now that I think of it, that might be better as a YouTube vlog-type series on her channel."