Duggar Couple Reveal Pregnancy Only 4 Months After Wedding

Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, are going to be parents! The Counting On alum and his new bride revealed that just about four months after they tied the knot in April, they were expecting their first child. “She tested positive, but not for Covid,” Duggar captioned a photo kissing his wife, in which she holds up a sign reading, “And then there were 3.”

In another shot, Duggar scoops up his Nakatsu in his arms as they reveal baby Duggar is expected to arrive in spring 2022. The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s sisters were thrilled at the news, with Jill Dillard commenting, “Congratulations!! So happy for y’all!” and Joy Forsyth writing, “So excited for you guys!!!” The couple also chronicled the moment they learned they were expecting in a video they uploaded to YouTube.

“We picked up a pregnancy test. I have been feeling kinda funny for the past few weeks. I have been having cramping, bloating, just different things that have been odd,” Nakatsu tells the camera from the car in the video. “I need to take a pregnancy test. If it’s negative, we should go to a doctor and make sure everything is okay.”

After taking the test in a bathroom at Walmart, the former TLC couple learned they were indeed expecting, with Duggar shouting, “It was positive! We having a baby!” The two joked they were “screaming in the parking lot” after learning the test was positive, and the mother-to-be noted, “We thank the Lord first of all because God answered our prayers.”

Duggar previously shared in April after his wedding how Nakatsu was the answer to his prayers. “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be,” he wrote on Instagram at the time alongside PDA-filled honeymoon pics. “God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!” He continued how “grateful” he was for his wife, saying to her that “the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world!”