'Counting On': Jed Duggar Speaks out After Secret Wedding to Katey Nakatsu

Another member of the Duggar family has reportedly tied the knot. On Saturday, it was reported that Jed Duggar wed Katey Nakatsu. He has since taken to social media to speak out on the exciting news. The Counting On star posted a photo from his wedding day, in which he and Nakatsu share a lovely embrace.

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be," Jed wrote. He continued to express his gratitude for Nakatsu coming into his life. "God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jed Duggar (@jed_duggar)

As previously mentioned, Jed's confirmation comes shortly after it was reported that he and Nakatsu wed in a secret ceremony held in Arkansas. Even though it is typically for members of the Duggar family to announce that they are courting, Jed did not disclose any details about his relationship with Nakatsu. While they did not confirm that they were courting, Jed and Nakatsu sparked engagement speculation in March after a photo emerged that showcased her wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring.

According to Hello! Magazine, their wedding was a total family affair. Jed's twin brother, Jeremiah, served as the best man. Nakatsu had her sister by her side as her maid of honor. Jed's niece, Felicity Vuolo, the daughter of Jed's sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, was the flower girl. Jed's mother and father, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as his sister, Jana Duggar, were also at the wedding ceremony. Since their wedding took place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had their nuptials live-streamed on YouTube for their family and friends who could not be in attendance. Although, the video was quickly set to private and was only available to those who had direct access to it.