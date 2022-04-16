Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares What He Thinks Beth Chapman Would Think of 'Masked Singer' Appearance

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter was a bit late for The Masked Singer compared to how fans guessed in the past, dropping in this season instead of a few previous seasons where fans had him in the running. Still, his appearance was memorable and as expected, he was asked what his biggest fan would've thought about the performance after his reveal.

According to Page Six, Dog, real name Duane Chapman, says that his late wife Beth Chapman would have been over the Moon for his performance and would have been laughing at his wardrobe issues.

"Oh, she would have loved it," Chapman told the outlet. "I don't know when I fell down what she [would have] said." He also claims that his late wife would've been proud of his appearance and the fact that he did the show at all.

Chapman performed a rendition of "I Fought the Law" and took a stumble while trying to land a kick while in costume. The former reality star and bounty hunter was quick to fall and get back up, though he needed some help due to the armadillo costume's weight.

"I had no idea I was going down," Chapman told the outlet, adding that the costume weighed "over 200 pounds." "Those two thoughts, fail or sink or swim, hit my mind, right? I feel that angels picked me up [because you] couldn't pick this thing up."

Despite the friendly discussion after the show, Chapman still represents one of the more controversial choices to appear under the mask. He is somewhere behind the rumored reveal of Rudy Giuliani that allegedly had the show's judges split and walking off the set. While Chapman doesn't carry the political baggage, his history is full of controversies, including racist comments he was recorded saying in 2007, alleged racist and homophobic comments that reportedly derailed his latest attempt at a series return, and mounting drama within his own family.

There was also Chapman's questionable involvement with the Brian Laundrie manhunt, where he became a focal point for the search away from the actions of police on the ground. As PopCulture previously reported, while many cheered on the former reality star, others were left cold, including stepdaughter Cecily Chapman, claiming it was all a stunt for publicity.

Despite these details, Chapman was all smiles on The Masked Singer. He also had praise for the production of the show after his fall. "They take very good care of you," Chapman said. "[A] lot of work goes into that show. No wonder they're one of the top shows in America."