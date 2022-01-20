What’s Coming to Discovery+ in February 2022

Get into your latest winter binge session with discovery+. The streamer announced Thursday all the new titles making their premiere in February 2022, and there’s something for everyone. From cozy kitchen vibes with Joanna Gaines on Magnolia Table to a brand new to way to watch your 90 Day Fiancé favorites, there’s no end to the entertainment awaiting discovery+ subscribers as they weather the cold winter months.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to the streamer in February 2022, and check out these titles and more on discovery+ here.

Paranormal & Unexplained

Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Travis Walton – Friday, February 18: In November 1975, six loggers in northeast Arizona witnessed their crewmate Travis Walton’s abduction by UFO. The Walton story became an international sensation and ripped apart a small town. Four decades later, shocking new evidence reveals the true story behind Fire in the Sky.

In September 1961, newlyweds Betty and Barney Hill encountered a UFO on a deserted New Hampshire highway. When the story leaked, they gained fame as the first widely reported alien abductees. Compelling new evidence may prove the Hills' terrifying close encounter was real.

Destination Fear: Trail to Terror – Thursday, February 24: In his first-ever documentary and genesis for the hit TV series Destination Fear, Dakota Laden takes his sister Chelsea Laden and best friends Tanner Wiseman and Coalin Smith on a journey to test their limits of fear. Dakota does not tell anyone where they are going, just that they will be sleeping alone for five consecutive nights in five of the most haunted locations in America. What starts out as an experiment in fear turns into a real-life horror movie.

Lifestyle

Profiled: The Black Man – Saturday, February 12: Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony, and commentary from an array of renowned thought leaders, Profiled: The Black Man aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced, both in the past and present-day, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men. In addition, each episode will feature commentary from notable community members such as executive producer Tina Knowles-Lawson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, activist Tamika Mallory, hip-hop culture icon Sway Calloway, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning Billy Porter and more.

Animals

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games – Thursday, February 3: In this all-new special, five extraordinary teams of trainer and dog face off against each other to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent and take home the gold. Hosted by Kym Whitley, this all-new special is filled with high-stakes drama as each team competes in three rounds of increasing competition and challenges which includes a series of show-stopping trick combinations and an epic round of speed and agility. Each pair is judged for their unique skill set by a panel of judges that includes professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen, international trick dog trainer Sara Carson, and one special guest judge. The three best teams who move on to the final round will compete for the ultimate top dog prize of $5,000.00 to donate to their favorite animal charity.

Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania – Saturday, February 12: Puppy athletes and their amateur trainers adorably battle it out in three rounds of competition. Football running back Rashad Jennings joins comedian Kym Whitley and a panel of judges as they decide which pup has earned the Puppy Mania trophy!

My Pack Life – Sunday, February 13: Lee Asher is determined to build a modern-day Noah's Ark – The Asher House Sanctuary. He wants to provide a safe space for every single animal, no matter their shape, size, or species. His only rule? That they're an underdog, just like him. Lee recently packed up his 15 dogs and moved to 25 acres of lush Oregon land. He's building a sanctuary to care for dogs, horses, donkeys, cows, goats, pigs, llamas, sheep and even reptiles! Lee's mission is to rescue animals that have been discarded or unwanted and to provide them with a life of comfort, love and adventure.

True Crime

Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings – Thursday, February 17 : In 2018, double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England. Now, the people involved and explosive new evidence tell the story of the tragic events that turned the small town into the center of a global murder plot.

Uprooted – Friday, February 18: Uprooted tells the story of Keith Warren, who was 19 years old when his body was found hanging from a tree in 1986. The police ruled it a suicide at the scene. The tree was cut down, his family was not informed for over six hours, no autopsy was performed and no criminal investigation was ever opened. Keith's sister, Sherri, has spent the last 34 years investigating her brother's death, and looking for closure. Closer than she's been in decades, Sherri is fighting a corrupt system in hopes of getting justice for her brother.

Love & Relationships

90 Day Journey – Friday, February 4: 90 Day Journey is a one-stop place to watch 90 Day couples’ love stories from the beginning to present day. Each curated miniseries is made up of every scene a couple has appeared in across all the shows in the 90 Day universe, giving fans the opportunity to watch each pair’s story from the start. New updated episodes include fan favorite storylines for 90 Day singles, Ed, Natalie, Stephanie, Syngin and Jeniffer.

Farmer Wants a Wife – Wednesday, February 9: Six single farmers embark on a quest to find romance and, hopefully, everlasting love. The heat is turned up at each stage until one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer.

Secret Crush – Wednesday, February 9: Secret Crush gives love-sick singletons the chance to confess their true feelings to the object of their affection, potentially risking it all in the hope of winning love. Each episode sees a number of high-stakes dates between infatuated admirers and their unsuspecting crushes, but will love bloom, or crash and burn when the pairs finally meet?

The Cabins – Saturday, February 12: The Cabins is a new reality dating show where couples meet for an extended first date in luxurious and cozy log cabins in a stunning winter setting. Each episode follows three couples in separate cabins as they get to know each other. After 24 hours, they will decide whether to stay another day with each other or to leave the cabin, still single. After a number of days, they will have to check out of the cabin regardless and will choose whether or not to leave as an 'official cabins couple.'

Adventure

Discovering David Dobrik – Tuesday, February 15: In a vast departure from David’s last adventure in the lavish city of Dubai, David and his friends head to South Africa to disconnect from the madness of big city life and get in touch with their wild side. From the thrills of abseiling into a waterfall to the stress of camping in the wild, the group runs the gamut of self-discovery in their next great adventure.

Food

Luda Can’t Cook – Tuesday, February 15: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is a legendary rapper, actor and restaurateur, and while he has always been passionate about food, there’s one thing this multi-hyphenate can’t do and that’s cook. Now he’s on a mission to change that with the help of some of the world’s greatest chefs. Can he learn to master cuisines from around the world, or will his hopes go up in flames?

Magnolia Network