Magnolia Network: 14 Shows and Specials to Watch on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Channel

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has officially launched, and there’s something for everyone on the Fixer Upper stars’ new channel. Wednesday, the Gaines’ joint venture with Discovery hit TV screens all over as the existing DIY Network rebranded as Magnolia Network, bringing with it a ton of original content from the Gaines family and their partners.

Many of these titles are already available to stream for discovery+ subscribers (get your free trial here), but others are brand new. Cable subscribers who currently have DIY Network as part of their TV package automatically have access to Magnolia Network as of Jan. 5, but people without DIY as part of their cable package can contact their providers to add the new network. Keep scrolling to see some of the new shows available on Magnolia Network.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines takes viewers inside Joanna’s kitchen as she recreates some of her family’s favorite recipes. “Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again,” the show’s official description reads. Seasons 2 and 3 of Magnolia Table are set to premiere in February and March, respectively.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Fixer Upper fans will be thrilled to see not only five seasons of the original HGTV show on Magnolia Network, but also new episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. “Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces,” the show description reads. “Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.”

Restoration Road With Clint Harp

Fixer Upper fans with a passion for history will love Restoration Road With Clint Harp, which follows carpenter Clint Harp as he hits the road in search of “incredible historical structures across America that are in need of restoration,” all while exploring their origins and looking to what could be their futures.

Family Dinner

Foodies all over will love taking a closer look at what food means to different people on Family Dinner. Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America on the show to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are educate what and how we eat.

Home Work

If you love the Gaines family, prepare to fall in love with the Merediths on Home Work. Candis and Andy Meredith’s biggest renovation project yet is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home. Can they balance the massive renovation with juggling projects for clients, rental properties and life with a blended family of nine?

The Johnnyswim Show

Or get to know the Sudano-Ramirez family on The Johnnyswim Show! Husband-wife musicians Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez raised their kids for years on a tour bus while playing with their band, but faced with a canceled tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their family must adapt to life at home and changing music careers.

Mind for Design

If interior decorating is more your speed, try Mind for Design. Follow interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn as he creates breathtaking spaces with an eclectic-yet-distinctive style with the help of his skilled design team. Together, they take on decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a sense of humor.

Zoë Bakes

If you’re looking to shake things up in the kitchen, give Zoë Bakes a try! Zoë François, a celebrated pastry chef and cookbook author, bakes and cooks her favorite recipes – from easy main dishes to delicious desserts – with a little help from her friends and family.

Up Next…

There’re more to come on the Magnolia Network in the months ahead as well. Come February, two more original series will premiere – Super Dad and The Lost Kitchen – as well as the second season of Magnolia Table. In March, Season 3 of Magnolia Table premieres, and the network adds three new series – Ranch to Table, Inn the Works and Homegrown. Check out all these titles on the Magnolia Network or stream many of them on discovery+, which you can subscribe to with a free trial here.