What’s Coming to Discovery+ in January 2022

Kick off 2022 with new titles on discovery+. On New Year’s Day, subscribers to the streaming platform can tune in to plenty of new shows, some of which have familiar faces. From the revival of the ultimate paranormal show, Ghost Hunters, and the premiere of London Lit, which follows the lives and loves of a group of glamorous Nigerian Brits, there’s something for everyone on discovery+.

Later in the month, go behind the scenes of an iconic horror film with Shock Doc: Scream: The True Story, and follow some of the top real estate agents in one of the country’s most exclusive zip codes with the stars of Selling the Hamptons. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles coming to discovery+ in January 2022.

Paranormal & Unexplained

Ghost Hunters – Saturday, January 1: The renowned TAPS team returns to the paranormal show that started it all with an all-new Ghost Hunters series. Original members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, reunite to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings. And don’t be surprised to see some familiar faces and special guests join the team on the hunt.





Shock Docs: Scream: The True Story – Friday, January 14: An all-new Shock Docs special blends a paranormal investigation, archival media and expert interviews as itdelves into the real-life horror of a serial killer who believed he was possessed by a demon and whose gruesome crime spree inspired the blockbuster film, Scream.

Home

Homeboy – Saturday, January 1: Homeboy follows modern-day renaissance man Rajiv Surendra-best known for his portrayal of Kevin Gnapoor in Mean Girls-as he creatively and purposefully makes his way through an ordinary day. Rajiv demonstrates how everyday chores-from grocery shopping to prepping dinner-can become the most satisfying part of the day. A true jack-of-all-trades, Rajiv upcycles supermarket flowers into custom floral arrangements, serves a pasta dinner using his homemade sauce recipe, and shares his contemporary approach to mastering life’s mundane tasks into gratifying works of art.





The Repair Shop – Sunday, January 2: Some of Britain's most skilled restoration experts breathe new life into much-cherished family heirlooms that are dropped off by members of the public, who reveal the personal stories behind the items.

Home (cont.)

Remix My Space with Marsai Martin – Saturday, January 15: Remarkable young people who have made a lasting positive impact in their communities will get the surprise of a lifetime when actress Marsai Martin shows up in their backyard, school or local park with astonishing news that she and her team will give them a personalized bedroom makeover in the new discovery+ series Remix My Space with Marsai Martin. In the eight-episode season, Marsai, best known from the ABC sitcom Black-ish, will cue her personal passion for interior design to create stunning bedroom overhauls for exceptional, peer-nominated youth who have made a difference in their communities by doing everything from sending care packages to child cancer patients to feeding the homeless or teaching kids how to cook their own nutritious meals. After surprising each young person with the good news, Marsai’s expert design team, including carpenter Joanie Sprague and designer Tiffany Thompson, will create a breathtaking oasis reflective of each teen’s interests, individuality, personality and style.

Home (cont.)

Selling the Hamptons – Thursday, January 20: Larger-than-life personalities, a red hot seller’s market, super exclusive luxury properties and the potential for mega-dollar sales blend into a potent cocktail of real estate drama and real world competition in the new discovery+ series, Selling the Hamptons. The docu-style series will follow a team of six Hamptons-based real estate agents from Nest Seekers International-Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese. During the series, the agents battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market. With high demand, limited inventory and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, pressure reaches explosive levels and loyalties are tested.

True Crime

King of the Con – Friday, January 14: From whiz kid, to convict, to pastor, to fraud fighter, to convict yet again, Barry Minkow has become the master of self-reinvention – just ask the countless individuals who fell victim to him over the years. King of the Con gives true crime fans the ultimate look at how a scam artist can reinvent himself and get rich – many times over. Featuring one of the first interviews with Minkow discussing his life and crimes, a colorful cast of characters and dripped in iconic ’80s flair and funky ’90s pop, King of the Con catapults Minkow’s inconceivable story of deception, redemption and deception again across four decades, exposing Barry Minkow as one of the most unbelievable conmen to ever exist.





Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion – Thursday, January 20: In September of 2009, a quiet night in the exclusive neighborhood of Isleworth, Florida was shattered with a 911 call from real estate mogul, Bob Ward who, without prompting, declared, "I just shot my wife." When investigators show up a short time later, they find Diane Ward shot to death in the master bedroom of the home. In the next installment of the Unraveled anthology, Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter speak to law enforcement, family members and Bob Ward himself, to get to the bottom of Diane Ward's mysterious death.





American Detective with Joe Kenda – Wednesday, January 26: Lt. Joe Kenda is one of the most successful homicide detectives in the country, and he's back to tip his cap to the other great men and women who answered the call. Over the years, Kenda has heard about cases that defy logic and expose the depravity of human nature: investigations so confounding that the twists and turns feel more scripted in Hollywood than reality. Now, Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim.

Lifestyle

London Lit – Saturday, January 1: London Lit follows the lives and loves of a group of ambitious, glamourous young Nigerian Brits all chasing their own idea of success. Showcasing a community where high family expectations often impact career choices, relationships and even friendship groups the series is an aspirational and authentic portrayal of British life through a totally distinct but utterly relatable lens.

Like Mother, Like Daughter? – Saturday, January 8: Like Mother, Like Daughter? follows six pairs of mothers and daughters who embark on a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships. Emotions run high as healing these relationships exposes long-kept secrets, reopening old wounds and revealing deep-seated issues. With the help of mental health experts Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks — a mother/daughter duo themselves who can uniquely relate to the dynamics — the women work together to address trauma and cultivate the skills necessary to have a healthy, loving relationship with each other. For some, this journey may seem impossible and for others, it’s a life-changing experience.

Automotive

Radford Returns – Saturday, January 22: Radford Returns follows a luxury sports car designer, a record-breaking master builder, and an F1 World Champion tasked with designing, building, and test driving the last gas-powered supercar for Lotus while simultaneously establishing their lives in California and building a world-class team around them. Ant Anstead, Jenson Button, Mark Stubbs and Roger Behle united to revive the Great British coach-building company Radford, inheriting a colorful celebrity past and impressive automotive legacy. Their job is to design and build highly sought-after automobiles for the world’s most historic brands and cater to a modern Radford customer.

Magnolia Network

Cabin Chronicles – Friday, January 14: This series explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

