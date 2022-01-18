’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Expecting First Child

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing by another adorable member! Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu were excited Sunday to announce that she and her husband are expecting their first child together, a little boy, after first meeting and falling in love in an online beekeeping enthusiast group.

Campisi took to Instagram Sunday to make her big announcement, revealing that she and Mistanoglu were adding to their blended family, which also includes her sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship. She and Mistanoglu, who first appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, will welcome their baby boy via surrogate after Campisi revealed on the TLC show that she would be unable to carry another child following her wedding to the Turkey native.

The two shared the good news with an adorable beekeeping-themed baby announcement, posting a photo of a yellow onesie reading, “Future Beekeeper” surrounded by blue smoke. In another photo, the expectant parents beam for a sweet selfie, and the two also shared an ultrasound photo of their baby boy as well.

“Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May! We are currently 22 weeks!” Campisi captioned the post. The couple was sent congratulations from many of their 90 Day franchise co-stars, including David Toborowsky and his wife Annie, Ashley Martson, Akinyi Obala, Anny Francisco, and Angela Deem.

Since their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, Campisi and Mistanoglu have kept their followers on social media updated on their lives together, which includes founding their own beekeeping business, Beauty and the Bees, and setting out on a fertility journey to become parents via a surrogate. In July, Campisi marked a major milestone in that journey on Instagram, sharing the update with her Instagram followers. “I’m feeling so emotional right now! Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today! Keep us in your prayers!” she wrote alongside a photo of her embryos ready for transport.

Just a month prior, Campisi and Mistanoglu marked another major milestone – the two-year anniversary of his arrival in the United States for the first time. Campisi wrote alongside a selfie that “time flies,” adding, “It’s been a crazy and busy 2 years!” In September, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary as well. “2 years ago today we said ‘I do’ and the sweetest speech ever was made!” Campisi wrote, referencing her husband’s speech on the big day, “‘Can everyone please have my attention!’” She concluded, “These 2 years have been so fast and crazy!”