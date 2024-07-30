'Welcome to Plathville' Star Kim Plath Opens up About Her Divorce From Barry

Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath is sharing what her life looks like now amid her divorce from husband Barry Plath. The mom of 10, 51, spoke to TODAY amid Season 6 of the TLC reality show, opening up about the major changes in her family and with her eldest son Ethan Plath.

Kim has been living on a houseboat part-time with her three minor kids – Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11 – amid her divorce from their father and told the outlet that the unusual residence has given her a new perspective on life. "It definitely makes you think about what you really want to have with you and what you can live without," she explained. "But it also gives you beautiful views, almost 24/7, and fresh air and sunshine and water and waves and kayaking."

(Photo: Kim and Barry Plath - YouTube/TLC)

Kim refused to go into much detail regarding her custody agreement with Barry, simply saying that they are "still co-parenting" their minor kids. In June, when Kim filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, she requested primary custody of the three children, insisting in court documents that she is a "fit and proper parent" to care for them where she resides now in Florida.

Kim and Barry are also parents to adult children Ethan, 26, Hosanna, 24, Micah, 23, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 20, and Isaac, 18. The couple also shared a son, Joshua, who died at 17 months old in a tragic accident at home.

Kim shared in her interview with TODAY that she has had to weather a lot of big changes in life recently, including the realities of having just three kids under her roof. "I don't need a big van to travel. I can just drive a regular car, like normal people, and they're all potty trained," she said. "You know, like, life is easy. They all do their own laundry. It's great." She added, "Don't get me wrong – especially my older children if they hear this – I loved having all mine at home."

(Photo: Kim Plath - TLC/YouTube)

Welcome to Plathville fans have been eagerly awaiting the July 30 episode of the TLC show, especially the teased reconnection between Kim and Ethan. While Kim wouldn't reveal what happened when she and her eldest connected, she hinted that their conversation was "really good" after years of difficulty. "I cried, and I still cry when I think about it," she said. "We do have a long ways to go. He and I are both going through divorces. You know, figuring out what life is like on the other side. There's a lot of healing that has to take place for a lot of reasons. It's a long process."

Kim and Barry, 56, announced they had decided to separate after 24 years of marriage in June 2022, saying in a statement at the time, "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage. While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us." They continued, "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."