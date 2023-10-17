'Welcome to Plathville': Kim Plath Reveals New Boyfriend to 17-Year-Old Son Isaac in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kim Plath is breaking the news of her new relationship to 17-year-old son Isaac – and it turns out her boyfriend is someone he knows quite well. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Welcome to Plathville, Kim confesses that she's actually been dating Ken Palmer, her youngest son's former coworker and flight instructor, as she navigates her divorce from husband Barry Plath.

"So I know that you're really busy," Kim prefaces her conversation with Isaac. "You work here, you work for other people, you do all kinds of stuff – you're doing flight school. So you probably don't know everything that's been going on in my life." Isaac agrees "to an extent," warily awaiting what it is his mother is about to tell him. She continues, "So I've been dating Ken. ...That you used to work with."

Isaac takes the news well, saying it didn't shock him exactly like Kim feared. "I mean I kind of put two and two together. But also, I just had little suspicions," the teen tells his mom. "I wasn't sure, but it doesn't surprise me." With the cat out of the bag, Kim wonders how Isaac feels about her new relationship and if he has any questions for her – to which he responds noncommittally.

"I didn't know what to say," he admits later in a confessional. "I'm feeling just sad for the most part. Just a little awkward. I don't know. I don't know what to think of it yet." Kim tells Isaac that he's the first of the siblings to know about her new romance, "because you're the one that introduced us," but she knows how difficult it will be to tell all of her kids. "Awkward," he responds after some silence.

"The divorce is tough right now on everyone, so it's extremely important that I am building strong relationships with the children," she explains in a confessional. "The fact that I'm dating someone, I definitely acknowledge that that might be hard for some of them or all of them. I mean, ultimately, however they feel is okay. I want them to be honest about their feelings."

Kim and Barry separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children," the former couple said at the time. Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.