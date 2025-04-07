‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Reacts to Photos of Daughter Carly Being Leaked Online

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra is devastated to see photos of his birth daughter Carly have been leaked online.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, who placed Carly for adoption alongside wife Catelynn Lowell in 2009 on 16 & Pregnant, took to Instagram with a lengthy statement after seeing photos of Carly singing in a church choir circulating online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s literally heartbreaking & sad that people are still continuing to share pictures & now videos of Carly,” Baltierra wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday. “The same people & pages who brutalize me & Cate with daily cruelty/hate for just speaking about our adoption story publicly are now participating in sharing her actual picture & video publicly. We haven’t shown her face in over 11 years because that’s what her parents wanted & now all of you are just doing it without a care in the world & it’s truly devastating.”

Baltierra and Lowell have been vocal about the degradation of their relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, revealing on this season of their MTV show that they had been blocked after being asked to dial back their communications.

mtv

“I’m beyond heartbroken for Carly & her parents (if this is something they really didn’t want),” Baltierra continued. “Every Sunday, I would watch that morning worship, hoping & wishing I’d see her beautiful face & voice that day. I would watch in silence, through tears & feel so much joy in my heart, & I made sure I kept it private to myself.”

Baltierra said those opportunities to see Carly “could be gone now too” because of the photos being shared online. “I’m beyond heartbroken,” he said. “I know everyone will blame me & Cate for this, but just remember…we’re not the ones who have posted her. We’re not the ones who’ve leaked her photos or videos, you all have & that is the sad irony here.”

Lowell, who shares daughters Nova, 10, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3, with Baltierra, opened up about the status of her relationship with the Davises to PopCulture.com in January, saying there was still “zero communication” with them at the time.

“I’m still blocked,” she said at the time. “I was told that I can no longer send gifts to their house anymore either.” The reality personality continued that she “never wanted to live in what ifs” when she placed Carly for adoption, which is why she was interested in an open adoption. But now, she said, “Here I am with all of the what ifs.”