‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Gives ‘Blunt Truth’ on Parents Phil and Kay Robertson’s Health Complications

Duck Dynasty‘s Jase Robertson is sharing the “blunt truth” about the health of his parents, Phil and Kay Robertson.

Jase spoke candidly during the latest episode of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast, revealing that his father’s condition is declining amid his mother’s difficult recovery.

Last year, Phil’s family announced that the 78-year-old was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and suffering from a blood disease as well as multiple fractured vertebrae. Not long after, 77-year-old Kay suffered a fall that necessitated surgery.

Phil Robertson and Kay Robertson visit “Extra” in Times Square on May 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

Now, Jase admitted that his father’s health “hasn’t been good,” adding on the podcast, “I’m just giving the blunt truth. I’ll say not good.” He continued, “We’re making them comfortable and we’re doing the best we can. So I think that’s just what you do.”

When it comes to Kay, Jase said his mother is doing better in the hospital after fighting off an infection. “For my mom, it’s been a lot better this past week because she was really not doing good,” he revealed. “She got an infection from a fall, from a cut that had happened earlier.” Now, Kay is working more on “rehab” physically as doctors are “trying to get her to eat.”

“We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” he continued. “That’s what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult.”

Back in January, A&E announced that Duck Dynasty: The Revival is scheduled to premiere this summer, with Willie and Korie Robertson taking center stage amid Phil’s health issues.

The new show is set to follow the couple “and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons, living on the family homestead in Louisiana,” according to a press release. Willie and Korie “will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy.”

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie said in a statement at the time. “We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”