‘Swamp People’ Star Pickle Wheat Gives Birth, Shares First Photos of Baby Boy

Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat is officially a mom of two after welcoming her second child with her husband, Joshua Kippes!

The Swamp People star announced the birth of her son Kacey in a sweet video shared to Instagram on April 4. Along with Kacey, Wheat and Kippes are also parents to daughter Maemi, whom they welcomed in May 2023. Kippes also has a son from a previous relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank y’all for being so patient! IT’S A BOY!!!” Wheat captioned the video, which showed their first moments as a family of four, as well as moments throughout her pregnancy journey. “Everyone meet Kacey!”

News of the little one’s arrival was met with celebratory messages from Wheat’s followers, one person commenting, “Congratulations! He’s beautiful and is going to grow up to be an alligator hunter like his momma!” Another person wrote, “Congratulations to you and the family. Happy big brother and big sister.”

Wheat, who documented her pregnancy on social media, didn’t share her son’s exact date of birth, but she poked fun at her husband’s baby prep in a follow-up post Sunday. In the clip, which she said was “based on a true story,” the History Channel could be seen hard at work ensuring everything was in order for her son’s arrival, including packing a diaper bag, getting the car seat in their vehicle, and getting her hospital bag ready. Kippes, meanwhile, was hilariously seen mowing the lawn, trying on new shoes, and checking out some plants at the store.

The adorable new addition to their family comes after the famed gator hunter, who joined the History Channel show in Season 12, and Kippes tied the knot back in September. Their wedding ceremony was featured on a February episode Swamp People titled, “Gators, Guns, and A Wedding,” Wheat saying in the episode, “To get married here, on the Belle River, is just worth gold to me. My daddy gets to walk me down the aisle and Mr. Troy gets to say the words, so I couldn’t ask for anything better. I hope not everyone cries as much as I’m going to cry.”

The couple revealed just weeks after their marriage that they were expecting their second baby together, Wheat announcing her pregnancy in an October Instagram video recorded as she was out hunting.