'Welcome to Plathville': Ethan Plath Upset Olivia 'Changed' After They Got Married (Exclusive)

Olivia and Ethan Plath could no longer connect before the Welcome to Plathville couple announced their split in October. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the couple expressed their frustrations with how the other has changed in their four years of marriage.

"I married you four years ago. You were one way," Ethan tells Olivia in Tuesday's episode. "Now, you've changed so much that I can't relate to you. And I'm extremely frustrated about that, and that frustration has come out in many ways." Olivia says she understands just how Ethan is feeling, explaining, "When we got married, I was very young and naive and didn't know what I thought about a lot of things, and I didn't know who I wanted to be. And in almost five years of marriage, I've grown a lot."

Even with that explanation, Ethan says he doesn't understand how his wife has "gone from who you were to who you are." Olivia doesn't think the change is that drastic, however. "I don't think there's quite as much change as you think. I've always been curious. I've always asked questions. I've always thought outside the box since the time you started dating me," she tells her husband. "How did you think that I would be curious about the world and be the exact same person I was when I was 18?"



"Because some people are like that," Ethan responds. "And I'm not saying you wouldn't change at all. People change, just [to] different degrees. I didn't think that you would change so drastically." He asks, "What changed? Why are you this way now? You weren't this way before years ago." Olivia fires back with the same question for her husband, who insists, "I've always been this way."



"No," Olivia counters, as Ethan doubles down, "Yes." Olivia continues, "When we were dating, you were so kind to me. When we were dating, I specifically thought you respected me. And I looked for that because my dad didn't." She adds, "You've changed too."

In October, Olivia and Ethan announced they had decided to end their marriage after five years of marriage. "Olivia and I have parted ways," Ethan wrote in his announcement. "It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."

Olivia wrote in her own post, "I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself." She continued, "7 years later, I've already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you." Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.