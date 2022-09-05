Watch 'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Star Kiaya's Son Amour Meet Dad X'Zayveon for the First Time in Exclusive Sneak Peek

It's a big day for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott and her son Amour. With Amour's dad, X'Zayveon Gambrell, officially out of prison, the 4-year-old is about to meet his dad for the first time – a heartwarming reunion captured in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show.

"X'Zayveon was released from prison yesterday and he's back in town," Kiaya begins the clip. "He's on his way over to meet Amour, and I have no idea how it's going to go." The reality star is preparing for X'Zayveon's arrival by having her son paint a picture for his dad, and when she asks him if he's excited to see his dad for the first time, Amour answers, "Yeah. I is so 'cited."

"This is Amour's first time meeting his dad technically, because the first couple of times that he's seen him in person, he was like six months," Kiaya explains. This will also be X'Zayveon's first time meeting Kiaya's girlfriend Teazha, who has helped raise Amour since he was a baby, and the pressure is a bit "nerve-racking," Kiaya admits.

Walking up to Kiaya's house with his mom Carla by his side, X'Zayveon seems excited, if a little nervous about seeing his son. "I can't wait till he sees your face. I can't wait," Carla tells her son. "Oh my god. This is more exciting for me than you." Greeting everyone at the door, X'Zayveon quickly makes his way over to pick up Amour, who is smiling and pointing as everyone asks him if he knows who his dad is.



The two have a sweet moment together as Amour's grandmother encourages the little boy, "You happy to see daddy? Tell daddy. Say, 'I happy to see you.' Tell daddy." Amour is more concerned with giving his dad the picture he painted for him. "You painted that for me for real?" an emotional X'Zayveon asks, as Amour beams. "This is amazing."

Being back together again is wonderful. "It feels like I'm holding my son in my hands. It feels nice," X'Zayveon tells his mom when she asks how it feels to be with family like this for the first time in years. "It's what I've been waiting for." He is curious about where Teazha is, and a little confused when Kiaya explains she's waiting upstairs so as to let him have his "moment" with his son.

"I don't like it, I don't like that," X'Zayveon says, as everyone assures him it's nothing personal. "She'll come down eventually. If not today, tomorrow, one day," Kiaya tells him. X'Zayveon notes, "I just feel like if everyone is going to be in the picture, everybody needs to be here right now." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.