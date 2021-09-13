‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kiaya’s Ex X’Zayveon Calls With News From Prison in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kiaya Elliott is hoping ex-boyfriend X’Zayveon can help bridge the co-parenting divide between his mom and her when he gets out of prison. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star gets a call from the father of her 2-year-old son Amour in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, getting a hopeful update on his sentence after being arrested in 2018 for possession of a firearm, among other charges.

When X’Zayveon calls, Kiaya’s mom Tiffany is the one to answer first. “My relationship with Amour’s dad and his family is complicated,” Kiaya explains. “X’Zayveon has been locked up since before Amour was born. I’ve tried to keep him involved in his life, but co-parenting with someone in prison is hard, and it doesn’t help that I’ve always had issues when it comes to his mom.”

Flashing back to one of the intense fights Kiaya and X’Zayveon’s mother have had, the 21-year-old reality star said that while she initially wanted to work things out for Amour’s sake, she’s now waiting on X’Zayveon to get out of prison to attempt to forge another bond with his side of the family so that she’ll be dealing less with his mother and more with him.

X’Zayveon then tells Kiaya that things are “looking good” when it comes to him being approved for parole, noting that when he was denied in 2019, it was because he hadn’t served at least two-and-a-half years of his sentence. When Kiaya tells X’Zayveon she has been staying away from his mom until he gets home “because [co-parenting] hasn’t worked,” he surprisingly agrees that it might be the best course of action.

Prior to the new season of the Teen Mom spinoff, Kiaya told PopCulture she was “getting [herself] together” this year after an emotional first season. “Personally, last season I felt like I gave too much of myself,” she said. “I feel like last season was too much, as I was very emotional throughout the season, but I never explained why I was so emotional.”

Explaining she had just lost her father, Kiaya knows she wasn’t the “best version” of herself, but thinks watching things back gave her “a lot of pointers” as to how to proceed. Don’t miss Kiaya’s story on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.